(Corning) -- Southwest Valley heads into the 2022 state playoffs the same way they did in 2021. The Timberwolves (6-2) lost their final regular season game last year to Mount Ayr, but they bounced back with an opening-round victory over Ogden.
This year, they are again taking a loss to Mount Ayr into the playoffs, but there’s plenty of optimism they can pull the same trick again this Friday night when they travel to Madrid (6-2). A lot of that comes from playing in one of the state’s deepest districts.
“Class A-7 is one of the toughest districts in all of Class A,” Southwest Valley head coach Anthony Donahoo said. “It gets you ready for the playoffs. Our two losses are to an AHSTW that’s probably one of the top-five teams in the state, and Mount Ayr is probably one of the top 10 teams in the state. We feel battle-tested. We’re going to fix the things we need to fix and be ready to go on Friday night.”
Madrid has been one of the state’s most successful programs, qualifying for 28 postseasons and playing in eight state championship games in their history. The Tigers, though, made their first playoff appearance in five years last season when they finished 3-6 and lost in the first round. This year’s team is more akin to the glory years under the late Randy Hinkel.
“Those boys expect to come in Friday night and put respect back on Madrid’s name,” Donahoo said of the Tigers. “They remind us a lot of Riverside. They’re kind of a multiple offense. They want to spread you out and are a team that really does want to run the ball. They’ll get you into trips and doubles and let their athletes be athletes in space.”
Sophomore quarterback Preston Wicker has thrown for 789 yards and eight touchdowns this season and has thrown touchdown passes to five different players. Wicker also ranks second on the team with 730 yards rushing and leads the squad with 15 rushing scores. Meanwhile, junior running back Nash Ramirez has 736 yards and nine touchdowns on the year.
Southwest Valley counters with a havoc-wreaking defense that has 51.0 tackles for loss and 21 forced turnovers. Seniors Colin Jacobs (18.5 TFL) and Robbie Barnes (10.0) lead the way with a combined 28.5 tackles for loss on the season.
“We have to be able to tackle in open space,” Donahoo said. “That’s something when they go trips and run different plays out of that we have to be able to make those tackles one-on-one.”
Defensively, junior Jake Leonard and sophomore Hunter Steward lead the Madrid unit with 5.5 tackles for loss each while senior Tristan Miller has posted a team-best 43.0 tackles. The defensive unit has also been opportunistic with 23 turnovers forced, including four interceptions and three fumble recoveries for senior Caydon Tucker.
The Southwest Valley offense makes no bones about their strategy. They want to run the ball and beat you up while they do it. Junior quarterback Evan Timmerman has recovered from an early-season injury to rush for 736 yards, throw for 316 and combine for 17 offensive touchdowns.
“For us, it’s always about winning first down,” Donahoo said. “If you can set yourself up with second and five, second and four, the playbook gets a lot intriguing. Winning first downs and being physical at the point of attack on the offensive line (will be key).”
Cody Konecne will have a video stream from Southwest Valley/Madrid in the Class A state playoffs on Friday evening at 7:00. Follow all of the area football coverage on AM 960 and FM 99.1 from 6:20 to midnight.