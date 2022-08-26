(Corning) -- It wasn't pretty, but the only thing Southwest Valley football cares about is their 1-0 start.
The Timberwolves use their traditional recipe of an efficient ground game and sound defense to escape with a 17-11 win over Central Decatur in their 2022 opener.
"We win ugly," Coach Anthony Donahoo said. "That's how we've been doing it in the six years I've been here. We're always going to scratch, claw and do everything we can."
Coach Donahoo hopes his team is far from a finished product as many new faces worked their way into Southwest Valley's lineup Friday night.
"I think we've instilled a tough culture at Southwest Valley," Donahoo said. "We talk about earning every day. The practices are the tough part and the games are the fun part."
The halftime score -- 2-0 -- perhaps best exemplified Southwest Valley's "win ugly" approach as the Timberwolves' produced the first half's only points with a blocked punt from Marshall Knapp.
Central Decatur took advantage of a Southwest Valley special teams miscue in the second half and took the lead with a 15-yard rushing touchdown by Champ Walker to bring the score 8-2.
Walker's touchdown marked the first of four second-half lead changes.
Southwest Valley regained the lead with a one-yard rushing score from Evan Timmerman with 9:36 remaining. Central Decatur regained the lead two minutes later with a 36-yard field goal by Kale Rockhold, handing the Cardinals an 11-9 edge with 6:54 remaining.
Southwest Valley's ensuing drive resulted in a punt. But the Timberwolves defense managed a quick stop, giving them the ball back with just over three minutes left.
One play later they had the lead.
Timmerman -- making his first career start at quarterback -- scampered 55 yards on a quarterback keeper to give Southwest Valley a 17-11 lead.
"It was a dive right," Timmerman said. "I saw the linebacker go forward, and Isaac (Currin) caught him. I just went outside the safety, and it was open. Coach always says to get vertical."
Timmerman's touchdown run capped off his stellar debut. He finished the evening with 104 rushing yards on 26 hauls.
"I'm proud of him," Donahoo said. "He's worked hard and bided his time. He really wants to be a great athlete. I can't say enough about the leader he is."
Southwest Valley's defense iced the win with an interception by Colin Jacobs after a deflection from defensive end Robbie Barnes.
Jacobs and Barnes both wreaked havoc on Friday night.
"Central Decatur had a good offensive line," Barnes said. "We just kept grinding. This game was all about effort. We did our thing and grinded play after play after all four quarters. We don't care who our opponent is. We come out and hit them."
"This is a tough first game," Jacobs said. "We had 11 guys doing their job."
Southwest Valley's defense limited Central Decatur’s offense to only 90 yards, including just three on the ground.
"I loved everything about what they (the defense) played tonight," Donahoo said.
Isaac Currin added 74 rushing yards to Southwest Valley's offense.
Central Decatur quarterback Sam Boothe threw for 90 yards, 42 of which were to Jaydan Broich. The Cardinals (0-1) look for win number one next week at Mount Ayr.
Southwest Valley, meanwhile, moves to 1-0. They'll clash with Sidney in their Class A District 7 opener next week on the KMA Video Stream. The Cowboys were a 21-16 victor over Wayne Friday night. Sidney has a new look this year with long-time assistant Shawn Thompson now in charge.
"They're a balanced offense," Donahoo said. "They gave us trouble last year. I expect a physical Sidney team. We'll have our work cut out for us, but I know these boys are going to put in a great week of practice."
Check out the full interviews with Timmerman, Barnes, Jacobs and Coach Donahoo below.