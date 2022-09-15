(Villisca) -- A five-set thriller saw Southwest Valley (7-3) take down Griswold (12-10) in a non-conference volleyball matchup Thursday.
Southwest Valley jumped out to an early lead in the match, but big wins by Griswold in sets three and four forced a fifth set. The Timberwolves ran away with set five to win the match 25-18, 25-17, 19-25, 19-25, 15-7.
“I’m very proud of how we started,” Southwest Valley head coach Lisa Sparks said. “In sets one and two we were on it and we were working together. Sets three and four, I think we got a little lax and a little comfortable. In set five, I challenged them a little bit to pick it up and take it home.
Haidyn Top led the Southwest Valley defense with 18 digs on the night before finishing off the match at the service line in the fifth set.
“Our hitters were on,” Top said. “I think we were getting good, consistent ups and we were just doing really well.”
The Timberwolves front line of Katey Lillie, Charlee Larsen and Tierney Dalton put on a stellar performance. Larsen led with 13 kills, while Dalton racked up 10 and Lillie contributed eight.
“[Our front line] had a lot more touches tonight than I think we normally do,” Lillie said. “We covered each other well. We had some errors, but in the end we covered and we were there.”
Even though she was third on the stat sheet, Lillie consistently came up big for the Timberwolves down the stretch.
“[Lillie] has really grown in the last year,” Sparks said. “Sometimes I have to remind myself she’s only a sophomore. She plays well. She’s growing into the position and filling in for a senior we had to replace.”
In the first two sets, solid defense and good serving allowed Southwest Valley to jump out to a 2-0 lead.
Seeking the sweep, the Timberwolves faltered in the third and fourth sets.
Griswold fired back with consecutive 25-19 wins thanks to stout performances by Makenna and Marissa Askeland, as well as Joey Reynolds, who had numerous multi-point runs at the service line.
“I think we all got down on ourselves in the third and fourth,” Top said. “In the fifth set, we all got our energy up and we came back and played.”
It didn’t take long for Southwest Valley to secure the win in the fifth set, as the Timberwolves dominated from the first serve.
The Timberwolves have had no lack of contribution from any players on the varsity roster through the first 10 games of their 2022 campaign.
“I’m comfortable with whatever rotation we have,” Sparks said. “I don’t feel like any one is weaker than the other. Whoever’s in the front row is gonna go after it and whoever’s in the back row serving, they’re all there. To have seven girls on that court who are all there to play is really nice to have.”
With this win, Southwest Valley moves to 7-3 on the season. Despite this being a non-conference win, the Timberwolves continue to roll through its schedule and figure to be in prime position to contend for a Pride of Iowa conference title.
“Winning the conference is a very big goal of ours,” Top said. “I think we’re on the right path and winning these non-conference games helps with our confidence as well.”
Next, Southwest Valley will travel to Afton for a triangular meet with East Union and Stanton Sept. 19, while Griswold hosts Essex Sept. 20.
Watch the full interviews with Lillie, Top and Sparks below.