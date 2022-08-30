(Corning) -- The Southwest Valley Timberwolves showcased their toughness and ability to overcome in their home opener and hope to continue that trend into Week 2.
This week, the Timberwolves turn their attention to the Sidney Cowboys (1-0) in a non-conference matchup.
On the KMA video stream last week, Southwest Valley Head Coach Anthony Donahoo's squad outlasted Central Decatur snagging a defensive focused 17-11 victory.
"Week one is about surviving -- it's about making sure you limit the amount of mistakes and the mistakes that you're going to make, because it's Week 1, don't cripple you throughout the entire game," Donahoo told KMA Sports. "Overall, I thought we did make some of those mistakes -- we had some holding calls at some bad times, -- but in the end we were able to overcome those things."
The Timberwolves -- who suffered a second-round playoff exit last season -- picked up right where they left off defensively, limiting Central Decatur to a total of five rushing yards and 86 yards through the air.
"It was 2-0 going into the half and I can't say enough about Coach (Allen) Naugle and Coach (Kyle) Chafa and the linebackers were flying around, and Coach (Matt) Mullen and the defensive line, all those guys did a fantastic job," said Donahoo. "To be able to have a defense that can pitch a shutout, and really (Central Decatur) blocked a punt and got the ball at the four yard line after a goal line stand, and that was the touchdown they gave up."
All night, the pressure off the edge was top shelf from seniors Colin Jacobs and Robbie Barnes. Jacobs tallied five tackles for loss while Barnes picked up two sacks, including a late strip sack. Barnes also deflected a pass resulting in the Jacobs interception that put the game on ice.
"The heart and soul of the linebacking is through Colin Jacobs and being able to man that middle and make offenses one dimensional -- he reads his keys fantastic," said Donahoo. "So if you're pulling guards, he's going to go right to the play. He doesn't guess and does a great job of getting downhill."
Typical of the style of play Southwest Valley wants to run, Donahoo also commended Barnes' loud voice in the offensive trenches leading the charge for the Timberwolves' potent rushing attack. As a team Friday night, the Timberwolves amassed over 200 yards on the ground and averaged 5.6 yards per carry, led by Junior quarterback Evan Timmerman with 118 yards and two touchdowns. Timmerman also went 5/10 through the air totaling 41 yards, which is an aspect of the game Donahoo says could be explored more as the season progresses.
"We had a miscue at the end with Bradlee (Grantz) kind of bobbling the touchdown catch right before half, and Marshall Knapp is fantastic out wide for us and draws a pass interference on a play -- those are completions in our book, so we've got weapons out there," said Donahoo. "And then Evan being able to throw the ball a little bit more this year is going to be something that's going to be dynamic, but his ability to run the ball has never been in question."
Offensively, Isaac Currin also racked up 78 yards on 14 totes, while Grantz led the way receiving with three receptions and 27 yards. Turning to Friday's matchup against Sidney, they take on a team fresh off a 21-16 win over Wayne. But, Donahoo says there could be some similarities to their previous opponent.
"In years past they've kind of run in the even defense and it looked like they are in the odd defense this year and brining some pressure with some linebackers, which is kind of what (Central Decatur) did to us," said Donahoo. "They want to be able to bring pressure from different ways without you knowing -- late blitzes and such."
Thus, communication among the offensive linemen and understanding the blocking assignments will be crucial along with controlling the trenches defensively against the Cowboys, who posted 193 yards on the ground last week, averaging 4.2 yards a tote.
Ethan Hewett and Cody Konecne have the call on the KMA Video Stream Friday night. You can hear the full interview with Coach Anthony Donahoo below.