(Corning) -- The Southwest Valley baseball team already eclipsed last year's win total by four wins and hasn't had much trouble scoring runs this season.
"We are feeling pretty good from an offensive standpoint," Coach Keegan Longabaugh said. "Top to bottom, we have been the bat on the ball really well."
The Timberwolves (5-6) have wins over Bedford, Grand View Christian, East Mills, Wayne and Griswold. The offense has scored 76 runs in their five wins with 18, 11, 23, 6 and 18. They've also found ways to put runs on the board in droves during losses, including 12 in a May 25th loss to CAM.
The T-Wolves are hitting .331 as a team with a .493 on-base percentage. Caleb Pearson (.485/.585/.697, 15 RBI), Brendan Knapp (.469/.614/.500, 5 RBI), Blake Thomas (.393/.595/.536, 8 RBI), Owen Wilkinson (.350/.500/.350, 5 RBI), Dominic Nicolas (.300/.475/.333, 8 RBI), Kade Hutchings (.286/.500/.393, 11 RBI), Robbie Barnes (.269/.441/.462, 8 RBI) and Gage Barton (.265/.359/.353, 7 RBI) have been among the contributors for the potent offense.
"We are doing a great job of getting on-base," Longabaugh said. "A lot of guys are doing a great job of putting the bat on the ball. It's really nice when you know you have guys that will get on base and guys that will drive them in."
While the offense has flourished, the pitching situation has been a rollercoaster for the Timberwolves. Hutchings, Knapp, Wilkinson, Nicolas, Thomas, Zach TenEyk, Roman Keefe and Dalton Calkins have combined for a 9.43 team ERA in 58 2/3 innings.
"Sometimes, there's one guy we throw on the mound that has an off night," Longabaugh said. "It's been a situation of nobody being super consistent yet, but guys have their nights and bail each other out each night."
Longabaugh says consistent pitching is an emphasis for his team in the final half of the season.
"When a guy steps on the hill, he needs to throw strikes and trust the guys behind him because we have a solid defense," he said.
The Timberwolves' five wins come after a 1-15 season in 2020. Longabaugh -- a 2014 Southwest Valley graduate -- also has his team only four wins away from tying the school record for most wins in a season, which came in 2017-18 with a 9-13 campaign.
"The expectation coming into the season was to start building on something," Longabaugh said. "The expectations have been exceeded already. It's unbelievable how many guys we had come in during the offseason. These guys are having fun, trusting our process, and trying to take a step forward each day."
A tough stretch awaits the Timberwolves as they prepare for contests with Martensdale-St. Marys (Friday), Carroll (Saturday), Mount Ayr (Tuesday) and Clarinda (Wednesday). Those four squads are a combined 27-11.
"It's going to be hard to put a dent in these guys' armor," Longabaugh said. "We are trying to take a step forward, and these guys have already taken that step. It's going to be the same emphasis. If we do the things right that we've been talking about, we can hang on with anybody."
Click below to hear the full interview with Coach Longabaugh.