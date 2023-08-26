(Corning) -- A persistent ground game and clutch defense allowed Southwest Valley to win their regular season and home opener over Red Oak Friday night.
The Timberwolves (1-0) racked up 234 rushing yards and had a little bit more left in the tank late to stay perfect against the Tigers (0-1) and secure a 34-31 win.
"We told the guys a long time ago that this was going to be about conditioning--we knew it was going to be hot the first game and we've been harping ever since camp started that this is what's going to be key," Southwest Valley Head Coach Keegan Longabaugh told KMA Sports. "We wanted to have more in the tank in the fourth quarter than our opponent, and I think that's what happened."
A big part of the Timberwolves success Friday night revolved around quarterback Evan Timmerman, who led the way in rushing with 19 carries for 160 yards and three touchdowns while throwing 4/8 for 85 yards and a score.
"Besides the one interception, I thought it was a pretty good night, and there was a couple incompletions but we'll go back and look at it and see what I did wrong and work on it," said Timmerman. "I just want to improve every single game and practice."
"Evan's going to run the ball hard and give you everything he's got," said Longabaugh. "You just can't coach that type of toughness and the football smarts and he's had plenty of experience."
The Tigers struck first in the middle of the first quarter after quarterback Masen Fisher dumped it off to Baz Clear for a four-yard touchdown pass to take a 7-0 lead, where things ended after one. But, ironically, after establishing a ground-and-pound attack over the past several years, the Timberwolves' first score came on a 20-yard dime from Timmerman to Wyatt Mendenhall early in the second quarter to make it 7-6.
"We were seeing that they were playing shallow on everything and Evan has an arm and we've been throwing that a lot in practice," said Mendenhall. "So, I just told him to hit me over the top, coach called it, and it worked out."
But after having to punt a couple of times in the second quarter, Red Oak extended their lead to 19-6 after Fisher hooked up with Ethan Fouts for an over 80-yard touchdown and Adam Baier for a 42-yard touchdown pass. Southwest Valley edged closer heading into halftime to 19-13 after Timmerman capped off a 50-plus yard drive with a three-yard sneak for the score.
"There was a lot of those negative plays, especially the first play of the game, there was miscommunication we went to the wrong side, but that's on me and we to have better communication," said Longabaugh. "Our guys were sitting in halftime and looked hungry for the second half and knew they were all-in for the full game."
Momentum started to shift in the second half. After ending the first half with an interception, Mendenhall took a tipped pass from Timmerman to the house on the first drive in the second half to give the Timberwolves their first lead of the night at 20-19 before Baier responded with a 75-yard touchdown score to bring it back to 25-20 Red Oak.
"We focus a lot on not getting beat deep and there was a couple over throws and I was able to make the play, then there was the tip from Evan that I got that (pick-six) off of," said Mendenhall. "But, those big guys up front putting pressure on (Fisher) really helped too."
"It was huge," said Longabaugh. "We told them there was going to be a momentum shift and that it could go our way or theirs--we just had to know that the game was not over. It was a huge momentum shift and something we truly needed."
Timmerman then mounted two more rushing touchdowns, including capping off a 56-yard driving early in the fourth to extend their lead to 34-25, primarily thanks to the big guys up front.
"You've got Devin Greenwalt, Tate Haffner, Dylan Stormer, Dillon Inman, and Theron Mullen," said Longabaugh. "It goes through all five of them and those guys know when they need to get the job done."
Meanwhile, Southwest Valley's defense started to come up clutch and force a couple of late punts for Red Oak.
"On the defensive line, there's a lot of experience coming back and the linebackers and the backfield," said Longabaugh. "These guys know how to play football and they're making my life easier."
Greenwalt, Inman, Mullen, Evan Pearson, Ely Rodriquez, Beau Johnston, and Isaac Currin all made their way into the offensive backfield for a tackle for loss or sack. However, Red Oak made things interesting late after Baier punched it in after a 76-yard drive to close the gap to 34-31 and forced a Southwest Valley punt. But, Mendenhall picked up his third interception at the end of regulation on a hail mary from Fisher.
"Everybody is so amped up and into these types of games and when we come out on top, that gives us that much more momentum going into next week and the weeks to come," said Longabaugh.
"It gives us a lot of confidence going through the season," said Timmerman. "We're 1-0 and if we were 0-1 that would make a huge difference."
With the win, Southwest Valley now turns to South Central Calhoun--who is coming off a 34-14 win over Pocahontas Area. Meanwhile, Red Oak looks to bounce back against Clarinda next week. You can check out the full interviews with Timmerman, Mendenhall, and Longabaugh below: