(Corning) -- Southwest Valley has maintained their culture and winning strategy perfectly through two weeks this football season.
The Timberwolves (2-0 overall, 1-0 Class A District 7) have allowed just 11 points and are averaging 7.0 yards per carry through wins over Central Decatur and Sidney.
“A lot of growth from week one to week two,” Timberwolves head coach Anthony Donahoo told KMA Sports. “We had some miscues in the first quarter (of a 35-0 win over Sidney), but after that first quarter the offensive line stepped up big.”
The line controlled the line of scrimmage, as junior quarterback Evan Timmerman needed just 13 carries to get to 161 yards and scored a pair of touchdowns. In addition, Timmerman used Sidney’s focus on the run to complete five of six passes for 78 yards and a touchdown.
“We’ve challenged (the team) to average five yards per carry all year, and we ran at nine yards per carry (on Friday),” Donahoo said. “Evan took a big step up in being able to throw, and Marshall Knapp and Bradlee Grantz came up big in receiving the ball.”
Meanwhile, the defense posted a shutout, gathering eight tackles for loss and grabbing one turnover – an interception by Knapp. Sidney ended up with minus-two yards rushing and just 77 through the air.
“That’s something we’ve been able to do over the last six years,” Donahoo said. “Play tough defense, run the ball, control the clock and control the line of scrimmage.”
Senior Colin Jacobs has taken a step forward, according to Coach Donahoo, and leads the team with 17.0 tackles and 7.0 tackles for loss through the two games. Junior Ely Rodriguez has added 10.0 tackles, and senior Robbie Barnes and junior Dillon Inman have 4.0 tackles for loss each.
“Colin has taken on that leadership role,” Donahoo noted. “He’s hitting like a Mack truck and reading his keys. The defensive line, led by Robbie Barnes, is doing a great job. Marshall is on the back end and has played a few years now. He’s doing a great job along with Bradlee and (junior) Roman Keefe.
“We did expect this team to fly around, and their ability to stop the run has been really outstanding. They’re making teams one-dimensional, and that’s how we get takeaways when we can force 3rd-and-longs.”
The Southwest Valley defense will likely see its toughest test of the season when they meet AHSTW (2-0, 1-0) on Friday night in Corning. The Vikings have scored 82 points in the first two contests, using impressive balance to do so.
“You’ve got a lot of guys that are seniors this year and have played a lot of football,” Donahoo said. “A few years ago, they struggled, and then last year they struggled a little bit less. (AHSTW head coach GG Harris) has got this team ready this year. It’s a very veteran group that has played a lot of football.”
AHSTW senior quarterback Kyle Sternberg has 354 yards passing and six touchdowns (against zero interceptions) while sophomore Luke Sternberg has rushed for 291 yards and five scores. Seniors Cole Scheffler (135 yards, 3 TD) and Brayden Lund (133 yards, 2 TD) have been the elder Sternberg’s top targets.
“(Kyle Sternberg) is probably the best true passer in the district,” Donahoo continued. “A very accurate quarterback, and it’s something you have to be aware of. You can’t let him get comfortable because that kid starts to get in a rhythm, and you can see his ability. They’ve got a lot of threats.”
Friday will mark the fifth consecutive year the two programs have met. AHSTW won in 2018 and 2019 while Southwest Valley picked up wins in 2020 and 2021. The win last year was a 14-12 slugfest.
“You’re not going to trick this team,” Donahoo added of AHSTW. “You’re just going to have to play tough, physical football. Friday night is going to come down to they want to hit us with a big play. Get you coming up and then take it over the top. We have to make sure we stay patient, control the line of scrimmage and win that field position battle.”
Listen to the full interview with Coach Donahoo below.