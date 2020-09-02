(Corning) -- Southwest Valley enters Week 2 of the high school football season as one of only two 2-0 teams in the state.
But they're just happy to be playing football.
"Grateful is the word," Coach Anthony Donahoo said. "We don't know how long we're going to be able to play it. If this has done anything, it's really given us an appreciation for playing the sport of football."
The Timberwolves started the season with a thrilling 22-15 victory over Nodaway Valley in Week 0 and moved to 2-0 Friday night with a 14-7 victory over Cardinal, both victories came in an entertaining fashion, with the T-Wolves scoring late touchdowns in each victory.
The secret for Southwest Valley's 2-0 start? Well, it's not really a secret, rather a well-known recipe: gritty run game and a stingy defense.
The defense has been especially potent stopping the run, where they've held Nodaway Valley and Cardinal to a combined -54 yards while posting 9.5 sacks and 15.5 tackles for loss.
"I can't say enough about our defense," Donahoo said. "When you can do that to a team, you're going to have a good night."
Senior Tucker Tepoel has posted 8.5 tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks. Classmate Kaden Jacobs has four sacks and 4.5 tackles for loss to his name as well.
"They're getting after the quarterback pretty well," Donahoo said.
Senior linebacker Tallen Myers has been everywhere for Southwest Valley thus far with 10 tackles while Robbie Barnes, Gage Barton, Marshall Knapp, Dayton Cobb, Owen Wilkinson and Brendan Knapp have also been key in the Timberwolves' dominant defense.
Offensively, the Timberwolves prefer efficiency rather than style points. Quarterback Brendan Knapp has churned for 224 yards and two scores to lead the way. Donahoo is OK with the offense relying heavily on the defense this year.
"A lot of people want to see a lot of points on the board," Donahoo said. "For us, it's about flipping field position, grinding a team down, wearing them out and winning games 14-7."
While the Timberwolves sit at 2-0, Donahoo is not afraid to admit there's always room for improvement.
"I think you're talking to the wrong coach if you want to talk about not nitpicking," he said. "With us, it's just penalties. Those are the kind of things we can't have. I think we've lost the turnover battle both times, that's not going to win you games against great teams."
Southwest Valley's next challenge comes Friday when they face Red Oak. The Tigers were 0-9 last season and are coming off a 45-0 loss to Riverside in Week 1, but that doesn't mean the Timberwolves are taking them lightly.
"They're a young team and young teams are hungry," Donahoo said. "This is a team we never overlook. When you overlook a team, that's when you're going to get beat. I know Coach (Ryan) Gelber is always going to have his guys ready to go. They're going to fight and claw. We better be ready to take that blow. We're going to prepare like we're going into the dome and playing for a state championship."
If the T-Wolves are to move to 3-0, Coach Donahoo says his team will rely on their usual recipe.
"Control the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball. That's what Southwest Valley is going to be about. I want to have a nasty, mean, grind-it-out mentality. I think we are starting to get that."
Adam Kiesel will be in Red Oak Friday evening for KMA Sports. KMA Sports' coverage of Week 2 begins Friday evening at 6:20. The complete interview with Coach Donahoo can be heard below.