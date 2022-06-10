(Corning) -- The Southwest Valley softball team has already exceeded last year's win total and is in the middle of posting one of the school's most successful seasons in program history.
The Timberwolves are currently 8-6 with wins over Stanton, East Mills, Bedford, East Mills, CAM, Red Oak, Tri-Center and Essex. Their above .500 record comes after a 7-23 outing last season.
"I've seen a lot of improvement from last year to this year," head coach Elizabeth Metheny said. "We're a young team with only one senior, one junior and one sophomore."
Last year, the Timberwolves were dealt a tough hand in a Pride of Iowa Conference that featured two state qualifiers (Wayne & Southeast Warren) and two regional finalists (Martensdale-St. Marys & Lenox). However, those experiences prepared them for this year.
"We're not going to win them all, but we're making a good effort and playing to the end," Metheny said. "We're much stronger mentally this year. They were ready for the challenges."
The Timberwolves have used three different pitchers this season: Haidyn Top, Madeline Bevington and Ryanne Mullen.
Mullen has been their go-to with a 4.63 ERA and 21 strikeouts in 45 1/3 innings. Bevington has tossed 13 2/3 innings with a 6.66 ERA and eight strikeouts, and Top has a 2.84 ERA and 12 strikeouts in 12 1/3 innings.
"Overall, I'm happy with our pitchers," Metheny said. "I know I can always call her (Ryanne) into the circle. All three of them do a great job."
Freshman Evy Marlin leads the offense with a .500 average, 11 RBI and seven extra-base hits, while Mullen (.361, 6 RBI), Top (.345, 6 RBI), Sadie Groszkrueger (.344, 4 RBI), Ada Lund (.333, 7 RBI) have also been bright young pieces in the T-Wolves' lineup. Their lone senior -- Camryn Johnston -- has hit .243 with seven RBI.
The Timberwolves have used their speed on the bases with 43 steals on 43 tries. Marlin leads those efforts with 13 stolen bags, while Top, Lund and freshman Madeline McCoy have swiped five bases apiece.
Southwest Valley won only 12 games in the three years before this season, but it looks like the best is still in front of the young program.
"We have a big class of freshmen that have stepped into big roles," Metheny said. "They'll be around for the next few years. Being young can be tough in some games, but overall, I think we've made huge gains, and we'll see those same gains going into next year."
The Timberwolves return to action on Friday against Lenox and have a busy week coming up with games against Southeast Warren (Tuesday), Clarinda (Wednesday), Nodaway Valley (Thursday) and Mount Ayr (Friday).
"We're taking it one game at a time," Metheny said. "We have to do our thing, make the plays we can make and put the ball in play. That has been working for us. We have to focus on the future. The past is the past."
