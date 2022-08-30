(Corning) -- Southwest Valley (3-1, 1-0) strung together its second win in as many nights with a 3-1 victory over Central Decatur (0-3, 0-1) to open conference play Tuesday.
Just 24 hours after downing Creston in four sets, the Timberwolves did the same to the Cardinals, winning 25-11, 25-18, 18-25 and 25-16.
“It was a little downfall from last night,” Southwest Valley head coach Lisa Sparks said. “That momentum shifted at certain points in the game tonight, but taking a win is always a good thing.”
Southwest Valley jumped out to a 16-3 lead early in the first set, setting the tone for the rest of the contest.
“When we get up as a team, we have lots of energy and we just give it to them,” senior Maggie Haer said.
The second set was more tightly-contested, but the Timberwolves managed to break away at the end to go up 2-0 in the match.
For the second straight night, setter Ryanne Mullen played catalyst for many of her team’s points in the first two sets.
“Knowing that I can go anywhere [with my setting] is a big thing,” Mullen said.
Mullen racked up several assists, most of them being to her attackers, Tierney Dalton and Charlee Larsen.
“[Mullen] is one that I don’t ever have to really worry about,” Sparks said. “She hustles, she has experience, great hands, she definitely knows how to spread the ball and use our offense where we’re hitting hot.”
With their backs against the wall, the Cardinals didn’t go down without a fight, though.
Central Decatur won every long rally and managed to go on a seven-point run to steal set three and extend the game.
“[Central Decatur] was a very scrappy team,” Sparks said. “They were out there trying to find our holes and weaknesses and their defense was tough at times, so I applaud them for that.”
Leading 2-1, Southwest Valley had no plans to see a fifth set and dominated the fourth.
“We definitely talked in the huddle after that third set,” Sparks said. “Having that short term memory, treat it like set one and go after it again. Just kind of forget about what happened in set three and go after set four to get the win.”
The Timberwolves used their top server, Haer, to jump out to an 8-0 run to start the fourth set.
“Once I get in a groove, I feel pretty good and confident in myself,” Haer said. “It just rolls from there.”
Haer was perfect from the service line throughout the night.
“[Haer] serves number one for a reason,” Sparks said. “I have great confidence in her up there. She’s consistent and she has some good, hard serves, too.”
With this win, the Timberwolves are now 1-0 in the Pride of Iowa Conference.
“We’re off to a good start and this sets a good tone for the rest of our conference games,” Mullen said.
View full interviews with Mullen, Haer and Sparks below.