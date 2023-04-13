(Corning) -- After a week of competition, the Southwest Valley tennis teams are gaining confidence.
Following a season-opening loss to Shenandoah, the Southwest Valley girls have rattled off two meet wins and a tournament victory in Saydel.
“The fact that we’re doing well is because we had a really strong couple weeks of practice leading into it,” Southwest Valley head coach Steve McGrew said. “What I’m really seeing is just a girls team that has more veteran experience than they’ve ever had before in my three years. I love that they’re making really good decisions about when to be offensive and when to be defensive.”
Leading the way for the Timberwolf girls is junior Charlee Larsen, who’s 3-0 thus far in singles matches and won the doubles draw at the Saydel tournament with partner Ryanne Mullen.
“[Larsen] just has smart decision-making,” McGrew said. “She always has a game plan in her head, which I think comes from veteran experience. After playing No. 5 in her freshman year, she made the big jump from No. 5 to No. 1 last year. She just improved so much that she ended up climbing the ranks. I think that experience of knowing what No. 1 was like last year is helping her succeed at No. 1 this year.”
The Southwest Valley boys tennis team has only had one meet so far, an 8-1 rout of Creston Monday.
Evan Timmerman, who held a perfect 7-0 singles record in the No. 2 spot last year, is back as the Timberwolves’ top player.
“[Timmerman] has made just a tremendous commitment,” McGrew said. “He played in the Red Oak league in the summertime, played in camps, tournaments. He’s just absolutely put every fiber of his being into playing as much tennis as possible. You like to have power and you like to have accuracy, but when you have both, it’s pretty awesome. He’s the complete package.”
With experience and talent on both the girls and boys side, there is potential for a special season amongst Southwest Valley Tennis.
“Obviously, we want to try to get some individuals to state,” McGrew said. “I think [Timmerman] obviously has the best chance, but I’m not gonna discount [Larsen], [Mullen] and those people until I see where we’re at. We just wanna keep getting better.”
Although the Spring season is short and the postseason is just six weeks away, the Timberwolves are staying focused on improving everyday and avoid looking too far ahead.
“I always keep stressing the fundamental things,” McGrew said. “I wanna keep working on volley game in the doubles. Tighten the screws a little bit on the volleys and work on accurate placement, things like that. All the little things that are gonna make you better. I’m not even looking at the postseason yet. I just want us to get better at the little things first and then when it gets closer to late April, early May, we’ll zone in on the postseason.”
Both Southwest Valley teams will be back in action Thursday with a road date against Red Oak.
Click below to hear the full interview with McGrew from Thursday’s KMA Sports Feature.