(Corning) -- The Southwest Valley tennis teams are satisfied with their early-season results under first-year coach Steve McGrew.
"I'm happy with both teams," Coach McGrew said. "The kids are putting a lot of effort in and are being very coachable."
The girls are 0-3 but continuing to make strides.
Meanwhile, the boys have raced to a 3-0 start with wins over Glenwood, Creston and Clarinda.
"The boys have progressed and played better each meet," McGrew said. "When you see teams get better, you have to be optimistic."
The first-year coach has seen a lot of things that impress him from both teams.
"We are making good choices," McGrew said. "I like our court movement. Our improvement in doubles has also been impressive."
Kade Hutchings is the Timberwolves' No. 1 single for the boys. Hutchings is 3-1 with wins over Teagan Matheny (Glenwood), James Kunz (Creston) and Nathan Brown (Clarinda).
Gabe Fuller is 3-0 at No. 2 singles. Adam and Evan Timmerman also have 3-0 showings at No. 3 and 4 singles, respectively. Owen Paul is also undefeated with a 3-0 record at No. 6 singles. Dominic Nicholas is 1-2 at No. 5.
In doubles, the T-Wolves duo of Hutchings/Fuller is 3-0. The Timmermans have also teamed together to post a 3-0 record at the No. 2 position.
"They've been solid playing together," McGrew said. "I knew right away that I wanted to put them together."
"I made a late decision on the Monday before our first meet to go with the Timmerman boys to play together," McGrew said. "I've seen them improve quite a bit."
Evan Timmerman, a freshman, has been the most pleasant surprise in the T-Wolves lineup.
"He's really come along," McGrew said of the younger Timmerman. "He has a lot of promise."
Tonna Damewood spearheads Southwest Valley's girls lineup. Kendi Graham, Alana Drake, Anjali Kathikar, Charlee Larsen, Lexi Weston and Ryanne Mullen have also contributed for the T-Wolves.
Southwest Valley returns to action Thursday against Red Oak, followed by a Friday slate with St. Albert. The boys' battle with St. Albert is one of particular interest. The combo of Jeff Miller and Carter White pose a strong challenge for the T-Wolves' top players.
"St. Albert is tough at the top," McGrew said. "This will be interesting to see how our top plays. We haven't seen that kind of top. It'll be interesting to see how Kade and Gabe respond."
Listen to the full interview with McGrew below.