(Corning) -- It's been an up and down year, but the Southwest Valley volleyball team is one of the final 32 teams remaining in Class 2A.
"I would say we are feeling pretty good," said head coach Lindsay Wetzel. "The last week of our regular season was tough for us. It just felt like our energy and excitement level was low."
Wetzel says that lack of energy turned a corner on Wednesday night in her team's three-set sweep of Panorama in a regional quarterfinal.
"They had a lot of excitement, a lot of energy and were back to playing Southwest Valley volleyball. You want to play your best at the end of the season. I don't think we are 100% there, but we are getting there."
Last year's leading hitter (Marah Larsen) and setter (Isabelle Inman) graduated, so it took the Timberwolves a while to find their footing.
They eventually did with a balanced attack from Charlee Larsen, Kyli Aldrich, Samantha Larsen and Tierney Dalton, all of whom average between one and two kills per set. Norah Lund has also been playing well lately while the offense runs through setter Ryanne Mullen.
Wetzel says figuring out the setting position was their most difficult decision this season.
"I feel like they've grown a lot," Wetzel said. "We really didn't know who was going to be our setter. It was between Ryanne and Norah. They both have good hands and a high volleyball IQ. We were trying to find what worked best for our team chemistry. We had some tough decisions to make. We tried both and felt like the team chemistry was better with Ryanne as the setter."
The changes, bumps and bruises have paid off for Southwest Valley (17-13) as they prepare for a Class 2A Region 3 Semifinal against ACGC.
ACGC brings one of the state's most dangerous hitters: Chloe Largent. The Northern Iowa commit averages 5.4 kills -- fourth-most in the state and the best in Class 2A.
The Chargers might have the star power, but Southwest Valley has the head-to-head edge, thanks to a three-set victory at the Griswold Tournament on September 11th.
"We were missing a kid that would probably be up against Chloe," Wetzel said. "We struggled with trying to slow her down. We may rotate our lineup a little bit to make the matchup on her better, and we have to push points when she's in the back."
Wetzel hopes her team's previous history against ACGC and Largent gives them an advantage.
"We adjusted our defense the first time around to her tendencies," she said. "She's going to get her kills and blocks. We just have to slow her down, take care of the ball on our side of the net and stay aggressive with our attack."
Check out the full interview with Coach Wetzel below.