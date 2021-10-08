(Oakland) -- Southwest Valley went 1-0 for the fifth consecutive week. For the third time in that run, the Timberwolves did it in nail-biting fashion, this time with a 15-12 win over Riverside.
The victory came behind a pair of goal-line stands, a bend but not break defense and an offense that did just enough in the first half to keep Coach Anthony Donahoo's team in first place of Class A District 7.
"It was ugly," Coach Donahoo said. "And we like those games. It had physical defense and smash-mouth running. Credit to Riverside, we got tested tonight, but it was a testament to the defense to only give up 12 points."
"I'm still taking it in," said senior quarterback Brendan Knapp just moments after the win. "We know we want to go 1-0 every single week. We are going to fight hard until the end of the game because it's going to come down to one drive every single week."
The win comes after being outscored by Riverside 102-0 in the previous three meetings.
"They've had our number," Donahoo said. "For them (the seniors) to prove to themselves that we can beat them sets us up big."
Late-game heroics didn't look warranted at halftime when Southwest Valley held a 15-0 lead after a pair of rushing touchdowns from Knapp of four and 37 yards.
Riverside struggled in the first half, turning the ball over on downs at the Southwest Valley 14 on their opening possession. The Bulldogs also threw an interception and coughed up a fumble in SWV territory late in the second half.
"You're never OK," Donahoo said. "We knew those guys were going to get going. We just had to continue to battle back, get after it and keep them from scoring points."
Riverside found the end zone on their first drive of the half -- an 11-play, 73-yard masterpiece -- with a touchdown run from quarterback Austin Kremkoski to bring the score to 15-6. The Bulldogs forced an SWV turnover near midfield and took advantage with a 10-play, 59-yard drive capped off by a Kremkoski touchdown pass to Grady Jeppesen to trim the deficit to 15-12 after three quarters.
Southwest Valley's next drive was unsuccessful, giving Riverside a chance to take the lead. The Bulldogs meticulously moved the ball into SWV territory with a mix of Kremkoski passes and scrambles. On third down, Jace Rose took a reverse near the first-down marker but fell short, setting up a short fourth down at the goal line. Kremkoski took the snap and bowled forward, but the ball squirted out, and Southwest Valley took over.
The T-Wolves weren't out of the woods yet, though, as they failed to convert a first down and had to punt from the shadow of their own goal line. Riverside took over near midfield with less than a minute remaining. The Bulldogs moved the ball inside the 30 but faced a fourth down in the waning seconds. On fourth down, defensive lineman Hunter Crill deflected Kremkoski's pass, icing the win.
"We had to stay home," Crill said. "I just had to get my hands up in the air."
"This team is so calm all the time," Donahoo said. "They battle, battle and battle. It doesn't matter what happens on the field. The resiliency and physicality both teams brought tonight was impressive."
Crill was one of many playmakers on defense and put together a performance that earned him the label "a man child" from SWV defensive coordinator Allen Naugle. Blake Thomas snagged an interception while Colin Jacobs, Dillon Inman and Robbie Barnes joined Crill in providing steady pressure on Kremkoski.
"Our defensive line reads well, and the linebackers are right behind us," Crill said. "I think we played a helluva game."
Offensively, Knapp led the way with 114 rushing yards on 25 carries.
"We knew their linebackers were going to flow hard," he said. "We tried to jam into the cut lanes. We just tried to get a few yards every time. It's really tough to do the whole game.
Knapp had 86 of his total yards in the first half.
"He's a warrior," Donahoo said. "I can't say enough how proud I am of him. He got the job done when it mattered."
The T-Wolves' nerve-wracking win was their third by three points or less in Class A District 7 action, but as the adage goes: a win is a win.
"We stay together," Donahoo said. "Close games don't matter to us. We are going to play Southwest Valley football and do what we want to do."
Kremkoski was marvelous despite the loss, tossing for 159 yards while also rushing for 102 yards. The Bulldogs fall to 5-2 overall and 3-2 in district action.
Southwest Valley's win moves them to 6-1 overall and 5-0 in district play. Now they turn their attention to a district championship battle with Pride of Iowa Conference foe Mount Ayr (5-2, 4-0), who beat Earlham 31-6 on Friday behind another big night from quarterback Jaixen Frost. Coach Donahoo knows containing the electric playmaker will be key if his team wants to go 1-0 again.
"He's a freak," he said. "They are going to be balanced, but they are a physical football team. You have to play disciplined football."
Click below for full video interviews with Knapp, Crill and Coach Donahoo, as well as Friday's broadcast.