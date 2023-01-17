(Corning) -- Dual success and some experienced grapplers has Southwest Valley head wrestling coach Cody Konecne optimistic as his team prepares to host the 68th Annual John J. Harris Tournament.
"We've had a loaded schedule," Konecne said. "We continue to get better each week. That's something we've strived to do."
The Timberwolves are now 12-11 on the dual season after a respectable 6-2 showing at the Ron Scott Duals in Mount Ayr. Coach Konecne's squad notched wins over Harlan, Martensdale-St. Marys, Central Decatur, Durant and East Union.
"We started the year in an inauspicious way with grade and injury problems," Konecne said. "We lost some matches due to numbers, but we continued to move forward and got better. We've turned a few (duals) around. It's the little things we've done to get these guys to believe in maximizing the points we earn and minimizing the points we give up."
The Timberwolves have some experienced grapplers in the lineup, led by junior Brayden Maeder. Maeder was an eighth-place medalist last year. He has a 29-3 record and is ranked No. 12 at 1A-113 by IAWrestle.
"He's really hard to wrestle on top," Konecne said. "He's getting a lot of near-fall points and turning those into points. He sets the tone. It all starts with him and how he places."
Bradlee Grantz was a state qualifier last year. He currently has a 23-3 record at 170 pounds. Tate Haffner is 29-7 at 195, Colin Jacobs is 20-15 at 182, Ely Rodriguez is 26-12 at 152 and Ian Forsythe is 26-11 at 145. In the upper weights, Dillon Inman (220) and Sawyer Wilkinson (285) have held their own with respective records of 22-11 and 21-14.
The Timberwolves have another busy week. They face Mount Ayr, Lenox and Van Meter in a dual on Tuesday and host their 28-team John J. Harris Wrestling Tournament on Friday and Saturday.
The Southwest Valley communities put a lot of pride into the John J. Harris Wrestling Tournament. This year is no different, and it should be a salty tournament.
The following teams will be in Corning: ACGC, Atlantic, Bedford, Central Decatur, Chariton, Clarinda, Clarke-Murray, Creston, Denison-Schleswig, Earlham, East Mills, Griswold, Lenox, Missouri Valley, Mount Ayr, MVAOCOU, Nodaway Valley, Panorama, Red Oak, Riverside, Shenandoah, Southwest Iowa, Southwest Valley, Tri-Center, Washington, Wayne and Winterset.
"Some of these weight classes are going to be loaded," Konecne said. "Making the podium will feel like a win."
From his team's perspective, putting on a respectful showing is always a priority for the Timberwolves.
"We want to put guys on the podium," Konecne said. "Last year, we lost four guys in the blood round. It's the little things we have to continue to get better at. Having guys on the podium is something we're striving for."
Trevor Maeder has reports from this riveting wrestling tournament this weekend. The entire tournament can also be viewed here with live play-by-play from the semifinals and finals.
