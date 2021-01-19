(Corning) -- Southwest Valley's rollercoaster wrestling season continues this weekend when they host a unique John J. Harris Wrestling Tournament.
Like many teams, the Timberwolves have battled COVID and injuries, but are making the most of it.
"I think everybody was going to be in the same boat this year," Coach Cody Konecne said. "We were fooled to think we weren't going to get impacted. We kept having cases pop up that quarantined everybody. We've been fighting to get our legs and lungs back since the first of the year. But we haven't given up."
The COVID issues, coupled with a young lineup, has created some headaches for Coach Konecne's squad, but they are making progress.
"We have had a pretty good season with the amount of young guys on the team that are continuing to get better," Konecne said. "We are starting to turn the corner. I think we are going to get better towards the end, which is the best time to get better."
Senior Tallen Myers figured to be a key leader for the Timberwolves this year after a remarkable state tournament run that found Myers placing fourth at state. Unfortunately, he has been sidelined this season with an injury sustained during football season, but is now back for the Timberwolves and eyeing another dominant January/February.
"He looks really strong," Konecne said. "Two years ago, it was almost the same thing that happened to him. He looked a little sluggish then, but this time he looks ready to go. We are hoping there's not too much progression. The sky's the limit.'
Freshman Brayden Maeder has been a solid addition to the Timberwolves' roster. Maeder is currently 24-3 on the season and ranked No. 3 in Class 1A by IAWrestle at 106 pounds. Ady Lundquist (113), Bradlee Grantz (170), Kaden Jacobs (182) and Dalton Calkins (195) have also been key contributors for the Timberwolves this season.
"They keep fighting and getting better every day," Konecne said.
The Timberwolves are preparing for the 66th Annual John J. Harris Wrestling Tournament, which will take place under a unique format due to COVID-19.
This year's tournament will consist of a complete show on both Friday and Saturday, with the 106 to 145-pound brackets happening on Friday and 152 to 285 pounds on Saturday.
Despite the changes, there is still a ton of excitement around one of the most well-known wrestling tournaments in KMAland.
"It's fantastic," Coach Konecne said. "We all look forward to it and circle it on the calendar.
A total of 22 teams are slated to participate including AC/GC, Atlantic-CAM, Bedford/Lenox, Central Decatur, Clarinda, Clarinda Academy, Clarke, Creston, East Mills, Griswold, Missouri Valley, Mount Ayr, MVAOCOU, Nodaway Valley, Panorama, Red Oak, Riverside, Southwest Iowa, Tri-Center, Wayne and Winterset.
Coach Konecne is hopeful his team can represent well at their tournament.
"I'd like to see everybody not lose their first match," he said. "That's the number one goal, get everybody into the round of eight. I just want to see everybody give as much solid effort as they can, not get down on themselves and get the most out of that tournament."
Trevor Maeder and Steve Baier will be on hand for both days of the John J. Harris Wrestling Invitational. Friday's finals can be heard on KMA-FM 99.1. Saturday's championship matches will be aired on KMA 960. Trevor will also have updates on Twitter @TrevMaeder96. The complete interview with Coach Konecne can be heard below.