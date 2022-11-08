(Corning) -- A KMAland pioneer of girls wrestling will take her talents to Sioux Falls next year to join their new program.
Southwest Valley wrestling star Ady Lundquist is a three-time state medalist and a Preseason All-American. And as of Monday, she's also a Sioux Falls commit.
"It's crazy," Lundquist said about her commitment. "I knew I wanted to wrestle in college, but I didn't know what opportunities I would have."
Lundquist didn't start wrestling until her freshman year, and she had instant success. Her early taste of the sport made her desire a collegiate wrestling career.
"Freshman year, I knew I wanted to do it for more than four years," she said. "I really loved it and am passionate about it. It's something I wanted to continue doing."
Lundquist ultimately chose to continue her love for wrestling at Sioux Falls, where she will join an upstart program.
"When I was being recruited, I didn't really have a team to look at," she said. "It was different, but it's exciting because I'm making history. I'll be one of the first in the history of Sioux Falls."
Lundquist chose Sioux Falls over Wartburg. She also had interest from North Central (IL), Simpson and Iowa Wesleyan.
"I really liked the coach at Wartburg, but Sioux Falls felt like the better fit," she said. "It just felt right. I loved the campus, coach and everything he was about. They had a lot of support for me."
Before Lundquist embarks on her collegiate career, she still has one year left in high school. Lundquist's senior season is also the first year girls high school wrestling is sanctioned by the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union.
Lundquist will wrestle for the South West Area Team, along with wrestlers from Griswold, Atlantic, CAM and Nodaway Valley. Lundquist hopes to use her final prep season to hone her craft.
"All the little things," she said. "I progressed so quickly I skipped past the little things like my footwork and hand-fighting. Those have given up matches for me."
Hear much more from Lundquist below.