(Corning) -- For the second consecutive year, Southwest Valley's Adyson Lundquist left the Iowa Wrestling Coaches & Officials Association Girls State Tournament with some hardware. This time, the talented sophomore did so with an impressive runner-up finish at 113.
"It was really crazy," Lundquist said on Tuesday's Upon Further Review. "I was the main focus of that round. It was really nerve-wracking."
Lundquist was the No. 2 seed in her bracket and reached the finals with victories Kailee Conradi (Baxter), Haddon Anderson (Chariton), Ava McNeal (Lewis Central) and Jalynn Goodale (Osage) before ultimately falling in the finals to Ella Schmitt (Bettendorf) via pin in the first period of the championship match.
Her path to the finals was a dominant one that featured two pins, a major decision and a five-point decision.
"I was definitely going out there and making it my match," she said. "I wasn't going to wait for them to take their shots. I was confident in what I was doing, so I was going to do what I always do. It worked pretty well for me."
Lundquist was still novice to wrestling last year when she placed fifth at 106 pounds. She entered this year's tournament with a better idea of what to expect and more experience.
"The competition increased this year," she said. "Mentally I was a lot more prepared. Last year, I went into matches nervous. I couldn't just focus on wrestling. I was a lot more confident this year."
This year's state tournament had more of a big stage feel than in year's past thanks to a move from Waverly-Shell Rock High School to the 5100-seat Xtream Arena in Coralville.
"It was a lot better than it was last year," Lundquist said. "Last year didn't feel as real. This year definitely had more of a state feeling. It was a tough weekend, but it was awesome. It was just such a real feeling."
This year's state tournament experience, and the disappointment of falling in the finals, only motivates Lundquist for 2022.
"I for sure want to be back next year," she said. "Hopefully, with better results."
Lundquist's season isn't over, though, as now she will turn her attention to the boys season, where she will compete at 113 pounds. Lundquist also plans to put in some work in the offseason, too.
"I plan to wrestle at AAU Girls State on February 28th," she said. "Come freestyle season, I plan on doing a lot of freestyle, too, and staying in the room all year."
The complete interview with Lundquist can be heard below.