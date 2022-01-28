(Corning) -- KMA Sports continues its look back at some of the top performers from the area at last weekend’s IWCOA Girls State Tournament.
Southwest Valley’s Adyson Lundquist is no stranger to the state tournament or big tournaments. The Timberwolves junior grabbed her third career medal on Saturday, placing third at 110.
“I feel like I wrestled good for the most part,” Lundquist told KMA Sports. “I definitely could have done better in my semifinals match. I’d beaten her before, but I got caught.”
Lundquist displayed dominance in her other matches on the weekend, winning by fall in under a minute in her first two rounds before a 7-0 decision in the quarterfinal round. After the loss, Lundquist grabbed third with two more wins by fall.
“I need to work a little bit more on my positioning,” Lundquiest said. “(Coming back for third) wasn’t easy at all. I have my dad as my coach, and he was sitting back and making sure I wasn’t getting in my head about it. He said, ‘You can worry about it when the tournament is over, but for now you’ve got to keep going.’”
Lundquist placed fifth in her weight class in the first IWCOA state tournament in 2019 and then took runner-up a year ago.
“Every year has been a little bit different,” she said. “It’s growing so they have to make changes. Since they’re sanctioning it, they will probably do it the same, but the last (three years) have all been different.”
While the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union has sanctioned girls wrestling beginning next year, Lundquist is a bit skeptical of how it will play out on her side of the state.
“I don’t really know how to look at it,” Lundquist said. “Right now, in our area, I’m not sure how I feel about it. We’re only going to be able to wrestle girls most likely, and we need it to grow a little bit more in our area.
“In Eastern Iowa, they need it sanctioned. They have enough girls over there, but right now our numbers are low in our area. If we’re unable to wrestle the guys in matches, then we’re going to either be wrestling the same girls over and over or have to travel a long ways. I don’t know if it will help or hurt us.”
Hear much more from Lundquist in the full interview linked below.