(KMAland) -- The story below is special to KMA Sports from Tri-Center alum and Northwest Missouri State freshman Tom Turner. Turner wrote the story for his introductory professional media writing course. Part of the class project is getting the story published by a local media outlet.
Brett McGee’s emotions were all over the place when he crossed the state cross-country meet finish line for the last time. Happiness, sadness, enjoyment and even a little sickness were all on the senior’s mind.
McGee has had an interesting cross-country career to say the least. His love for running did not start until he was in middle school
“It was something I found out I was good at,” McGee said. “As I ran more, I realized I liked it more.”
McGee goes to school at Tri-Center where he is a multi-sport athlete. He had run cross-country and track since middle school and has played baseball in the summer as long as he can remember. McGee was an individual state participate in 2019 with running the 1600 and 3200 in track is sophomore year and made it with the baseball team back in 2018.
Freshman year he joined an already experienced and well put together team. McGee made it to state as an individual qualifier and the team made it as district champs. His freshman campaign had him being named an all-conference runner and becoming the Western Iowa Conference (WIC) champs. McGee remembered his freshman year as one of his favorites when asked what year he enjoyed the most. Out of all four years he loved the team he had freshman year. He enjoyed the guys on the team, the coaching, the practices and the bus rides.
“Oh, my freshman year for sure,” McGee said. “All the seniors that year made it really fun and made it more as a team sport. We were all so close.”
At state, the team finished 11th out of 15 teams and McGee placed 37th out of 149 runners with a time of 17:49.
Sophomore year McGee continued his push to make it to state once again. He would do so with a new coach, Lexi Cochran, who had high praise for him.
“Brett was already a leader my first year coaching him in cross-country as a sophomore,” Cochran said. “He came to every practice ready to work hard and was a great example to his teammates on how to make the most of the offseason for improvement.”
McGee was once again an all-conference runner and then later made it as an individual state qualifier. He placed 23rd out of 147 runners with a time of 17:10, cutting almost 40 seconds off his time from last year.
Junior year he had his eyes set on placing with getting a metal in state, which runners need to be in the top 15 to do so. The team returned a lot from a year ago and had high hopes. McGee helped Tri-Center win another Western Iowa Conference (WIC) meet and received another all-conference award as well. The team fell one point short at districts from being champions, however they still qualified for state as the top 2 teams at districts do. McGee did return to state as an induvial state qualifier once again. The team finished 11th out of 15 teams and McGee was two spots short of his goal at 17th place with a time of 17:03.
There was a double sighting of McGee’s at the start of Brett’s senior season. Little brother, Sean McGee was one of the newcomers for the cross-country team. Sean followed in his brother’s footsteps and made it to state as an individual qualifier just like Brett did years ago. However, even with all the excitement around the two brothers running at state together, there was mixed emotions.
“I definitely had mixed emotions because I was happy to run with him, but I was also sad because this was my last race with him,” Sean said. “I am going to miss running with my brother because he was a leader and made me faster.”
The season was full of all kinds of distractions for the team. COVID-19 was a major roadblock. McGee had also joined the football team, playing wide receiver and linebacker. His football season was cut short due to him making the tough choice to leave. If he had to quarantine due to a positive teammate on the football team that would force him to miss cross-country meets.
“It was pretty tough,” McGee said. “I really enjoyed football, and it was tough leaving the relationship I had with the team.”
With leaving the football team, McGee made sure it was for a good cause. He ran his fastest time of this career at Logan that year, a 15:52. McGee would once again be an individual state qualifier, an all-conference runner and an all-state runner. In his last race he finished 11th out of 152 runners with a time of 16:57. This achievement would complete his goal of placing in the top 15 and receiving a metal.
In Tri-Center history there has only been one other person to qualify for state all four years and only two other people to metal in state in cross-country. His coach had nothing but praise for him.
“Brett absolutely left an impact on the Tri-Center cross-country program,” Cochran said. “He challenged me as a coach, I know I am a better and a more knowledgeable coach because of my time coaching Brett. Besides the obvious, it’ll be hard to replace his presence as a teammate. His quirky music, funny handshakes, love for workouts will be missed.”
McGee will forgo accepting a cross-country scholarship and will go to Iowa State University to study finance. He considers joining a running club at Iowa State in the future.