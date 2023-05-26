(Chillicothe) -- With a new season approaching, the Chillicothe Mudcats hope to entertain MINK League fans with a fast lineup.
North Central Missouri Community College assistant coach Tyler Hudlow is the manager of this year's Mudcats' lineup, and Hudlow is ready to get another season rolling in Chillicothe.
"I think we're going to have an exciting team to watch this year," Hudlow said. "We're going to be athletic and fast. We also have some talented arms with a lot of upside. I believe it will be a fun season for us."
By Hudlow's count, five or six members of this year's roster stole at least 15 bases in their collegiate seasons. Some of this year's standouts include Tanner Sears (Central Methodist), Luca Boscarino (Connors State) and a trio of pitchers from the University of Kansas.
"We have a blend of different schools and players from across the country," Hudlow said.
Hudlow feels he has a fast, athletic team on his hands this season.
"Our outfield plays big, so we have a speed element in our outfield," he said. "On the offensive side, we want to steal as many bases as we can and constantly put pressure on the other team. We stole 112 bases last season. Hopefully, we up that this year."
Hudlow also expects there to be some pop in his team's bats.
"We have some power as well," he said. "That will go with the speed element. We also have pitching depth and a couple of top-end arms."
The Mudcats figure to bring a fun, developmental style to Chillicothe this summer.
"At the end of the day, it's about them getting the experience of getting away from their hometown and growing as a player and a person," he said. "For some of the junior college guys, it's a chance for them to get seen by the four-year schools."
The Mudcats open their season Tuesday against Carroll. Hear the full interview with Hudlow below.