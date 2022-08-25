(Red Oak) -- Michael Nordeen is into his second year as the Red Oak head football coach, and he’s excited to see how a full offseason with his team will pay off.
“Being able to have a full offseason with the kids is huge,” Coach Nordeen told KMA Sports. “I was able to be in the weight room every morning and after school and being able to be there to watch them compete in other sports. It’s about building the culture. I said it was going to be 24 hours for the next 24 months, so we’re right in the middle of that 24 month period. It showed the improvement we made in the offseason.”
This year’s Tigers group is not lacking for sheer speed. Coach Nordeen says his team can run up and down the lineup, including with their three-headed running back group of Dawson Bond, Landon Couse and Riley Fouts.
“They are all spectacular athletes,” Nordeen said. “Then our other captain is Logan Conn, who is back on the offensive and defensive line. We lost eight seniors with six going on to play college football, but we just replaced them with more talent.”
Nordeen says the defense will be spearheaded by defensive ends Braden Woods and Cole Thornton, which both picked up all-district honors last year, and sophomore Adam Baier is back at defensive back following some pre-injury time as a freshman.
“(Baier) probably knows the defense second-best in the whole program behind me,” Nordeen said. “Just the knowledge and the time they’ve put in to get better is phenomenal.”
At quarterback, Max DeVries decided not to go out in order to focus on basketball, but senior Chase Roeder did receive time under center last year.
“It hurts to lose Max, but we were lucky enough to have Chase that stepped up and played quarterback (last season),” Nordeen added. “We’ve got some other things in the works there that we might surprise some people with down the line, but that’s stuff I have to keep under my hat for now.”
In all, this is a Red Oak program that returns 15 seniors from a team that somewhat surprisingly found their way into the postseason.
“A lot of (the seniors) played as freshmen,” Nordeen said. “A lot of experience under the Friday night lights and guys that have been on the field. We’re probably one of the fastest teams in Class 2A. We’ve got guys that put in the work and have the desire to be successful in everything they do, and it showed in what they did on the practice field this preseason.”
The Tigers will look to show off that speed this Friday when they host Riverside. Last season, the Bulldogs handed Coach Nordeen and his team a 41-20 loss in his first game as the head coach.
“It’s a well-coached team,” Nordeen said. “They do a great job over there. Losing their QB (Austin Kremkoski) and their running back (Rhett Bentley). That was their main two weapons. They return some good receivers, so I’m expecting to have to play a little more coverage against them. Their offensive line returns four of their five, so that’s something I would love to have. That’s where it all starts. They’re going to come out and be a competitive team, and we’ve got to match their talent with our talent.”
Inside the game, Coach Nordeen hopes his team will be able to be more of a balanced offensive unit this season.
“We like to run the ball, but we need to be able to show teams that we have a passing game that they need to respect,” he said. “If you play run, we need to show we’ve got athletes all over the field we can get the ball to. That’s what I want to see our players accomplish this Friday. Turn into more of an even team rather than just running all night long.”
Jesse Schraft has reports from Red Oak/Riverside in Red Oak on Friday evening during the Red Oak Chrysler Football Connection Show. All of KMA’s Week 1 football coverage is on AM 960 and FM 99.1 from 6:20 to midnight.
Check out the full interview with Coach Nordeen linked below.