(Shenandoah) -- The latest era of Shenandoah boys basketball begins this fall with first-year head coach Ryan Spiegel. And with the new coach comes excitement.
"First and foremost, I'm super excited for the role," Spiegel said on Monday's Upon Further Review. "Shenandoah, to me, is a special place. There's a lot of tradition and pride in the athletic programs here. I'm excited about the opportunity to make the community proud."
Spiegel recently served as an assistant girls basketball coach under Jon Weinrich.
"I've always had a vision that I would eventually get to a head coaching position," he said. "I'm excited to build the program and set a foundation. I saw an opportunity to build off what some of the past coaches have started."
Spiegel has also worked actively with the youth programs in Shenandoah, so he takes pride in the development of athletes.
"Youth development is the most important part of the game," he said. "I've worked with some great coaches and some great players. We've had some tremendous girls basketball players. It's been great to see their amazing work ethic. Hopefully, that translates to some of our guys and gets them to buy in."
Spiegel inherits a Shenandoah program that went 5-39 in the past two seasons. However, the Mustangs should return two of their top five scorers from this past season.
"We bring a ton of experience and leadership," Spiegel said. "The challenge is to get the young kids to buy in and understand what it takes to accomplish some big things. The future of Mustang basketball is so bright. We want to get out and compete. When you watch us play, I hope everyone understands that we followed a game plan."
Spiegel hopes his experiences -- and successes -- with the girls program will translate to the boys program.
"It comes down to work ethic," he said. "The girls that had success put a lot of time, energy and effort into their game. Sometimes, it's hard for kids to understand what it takes for teams to be better. We're going to have opportunities to do that. We're looking forward to seeing who steps up."
Spiegel hopes his team can put forth a strong product next year and will focus on building for the future rather than wins and losses.
"I want people to watch a team that understands and executes game plans," he said. "I don't think the challenge is trying to win 15 games next year. The challenge is our kids coming together and understanding that we have a game plan. If we do that, we're going to compete. If we follow a game plan and execute, we might surprise some people next year."
