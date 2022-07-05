(Anita) -- The CAM baseball team has put up stellar offensive numbers all season. And senior Lane Spieker's showing last week is the recent example of the Cougars' offensive prowess.
The Iowa Western commit crushed the pill last week with 15 hits in 17 at-bats. Spieker's dominant week came in a week where the Cougars clinched the Rolling Valley Conference title with a sweep of Coon Rapids-Bayard, and opened their postseason with a win over Bedford.
CAM's (24-2) offense posted 7, 12, 12, 17 and 14 runs in five wins over Coon Rapids-Bayard (twice), Audubon, Logan-Magnolia and Bedford.
"Whenever you have a week like that, it boosts your confidence," Spieker said. "When I do well, I think it boosts the confidence of the team. When they get on base, it makes it easy for us. It's fun baseball to play."
Among his 15 hits were four home runs, four doubles, a triple and 16 RBI. Spieker's four dingers brings his season total to 11, which is the most in Class 1A.
"I feel I can hit anything out," he said. "The big thing for me is staying calm in the box. You have to stay calm and not get too anxious."
"I think I was getting too anxious at the beginning of the season. I've calmed down and focused on making solid contact. That's helped me see the ball better and hit it out of the ballpark."
His success hasn't just come at the plate. Spieker has a 5-1 record with a 0.86 and 66 strikeouts in 32 2/3 innings on the bump this season.
"In the offseason, I worked with Coach (Steve) Pelzer on my mechanics," he said. "I've been able to pound the strike zone this year. I've controlled the at-bats."
Classmates Cade Ticknor, Ethan Follmann, Colby Rich and Joe Kauffman complement Spieker in CAM's lineup.
Those five have been on the cusp of a state tournament berth the last two years and led the Cougars to a state title in football this past fall. It's no secret they have lofty goals this year, but they've managed to stay grounded.
"The first goal was to win the conference," he said. "But that was a small goal. I think winning a state championship in football helps our mentality. We've played a lot of ball, so we can take a lot of pressure getting put on us. We come out every night ready to play and stay locked in mentally."
Spieker and his teammates continue their postseason journey on Tuesday night when they face Lenox.
The Cougars are no strangers to the Tigers. CAM has had the upper hand on Lenox recently, but not easily. The Cougars had to overcome a 6-0 deficit in last year's district final for a 7-6 win, and won an 11-7 contest earlier this year.
"We need to show up ready to play," he said. "I don't know why, but we always struggle with Lenox. We need to be locked in, limit our mistakes and take care of business."
Nick Stavas has the call Tuesday night on KMAX-Stream. Check out the full interview with Spieker below.