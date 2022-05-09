(Anita) -- The CAM boys track team has put together a strong season behind many of the contributors from last fall's state champion football squad. Now, the Cougars are preparing for their state qualifying meet at Audubon.
"We've had a good season," said CAM Coach Drew Ticknor. "We ran some good times and had some good relays. Overall, we've been doing pretty well."
The Cougars' athleticism has paid off.
"We have a lot of athletes and kids that love to compete," Ticknor said. "We've had a better season than I've anticipated, but it's fun to go out and watch this team. The beauty of this team is that we have guys that surprise you some nights."
They may have some surprises, but Lane Spieker likely isn't one of them.
The multi-sport star has shined in the sprints and jumps this season. Spieker leads the Cougars in the 100 (11.26), 200 (23.07) and long jump (21-02.50). He has also contributed to their best 4x100 (46.38) and sprint medley (1:38.46) squads.
"Lane can go out and place top two in any meet," Ticknor said. "And he's a great leader for the team. He has taken our younger kids under his wing and showed him the ropes. It's fun to have that type of kid on our team."
Sophomore Jack Follmann has impressed Ticknor in the hurdle events with best times of 15.49 in the 110 and 56.11 in the 400.
"He has been outstanding all season," Ticknor said. "We could stick him anywhere, and he would compete and do his best."
Cale Maas, Gavin Clayton, Rylan Oglesbee, Ryan Bower, Reese Oglesbee, Cade Ticknor, Corbin Peach, Gabe Rouse, Austin Williams, Talon Anderson, Joe Kauffman and Carson Cary have also contributed to the Cougars this season.
"We have guys that made a jump from last year," Coach Ticknor said. "Across the board, the guys are performing well right now. That's exciting to see."
Ticknor hopes his team continues to perform well on Thursday at their state qualifying meet in Audubon.
The Cougars will compete against athletes from Alta-Aurelia, Ar-We-Va, Audubon, Boyer Valley, CAM, Coon Rapids-Bayard, Exira-EHK, Glidden-Ralston, Griswold, IKM-Manning, Logan-Magnolia, Newell-Fonda, St. Mary's Storm Lake, West Harrison and Woodbine with trips to the Class 1A State Track Meet on the line.
Only the event champion automatically qualifies in Class 1A. According to Varsity Bound, Spieker leads the 100, 200 and long jump, and the Cougars' best sprint medley team ranks first.
"We're going to talk as a team about what we want to do," Coach Ticknor said. "We want to get a lot of events to state and as many events as we can. We're excited to see what we can send to Des Moines."
Trevor Maeder (@TrevMaeder96) is your follow for reports from this meet on Thursday. Check out the full interview with Coach Ticknor below.