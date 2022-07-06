(Anita) -- After inclement weather forced the Class 1A District 14 semifinal between CAM and Lenox to be postponed, Lane Spieker was thrown into the fire.
Lenox, leading 4-1 in the bottom of the second, had two runners on with nobody out when the game resumed Wednesday. Before he even threw a pitch, Spieker picked off Lenox’s Walon Cook, who was trying to steal third.
Lenox would never threaten to score again.
Spieker retired all but one of the batters he faced, keeping the Tigers offense at bay while CAM charged back with six unanswered runs to win the game, 7-4.
“[Spieker] had command of everything,” CAM head coach Dan Daugherty said. “Fastballs, curveballs, changeups. He was right around the plate all night and he was throwing the ball hard.”
Spieker amassed 12 strikeouts across six hitless innings, with the only Lenox base runner reaching on a walk.
“Just about everything I had was working, it was just a matter of whether I could put in the zone or not,” Spieker said. “I could pretty much put my fastball wherever I wanted as long as I didn’t overthrow it, and [Colby Rich] was doing a heck of a job behind the plate blocking everything. So when you have that going for you, it’s pretty easy as a pitcher.”
The mound wasn’t the only place Spieker made an impact, though. He went 2-3 at the plate with two home runs and three RBI.
“I’ve been seeing the ball pretty well lately,” Spieker said. “Yesterday I got a fastball and hit it over the fence, so I knew they were probably going to try to slow me down, so I just had to keep my weight back.”
While Spieker made the headlines, nearly the entire Cougar lineup contributed to the comeback effort.
Cade Ticknor scored two runs, while Ethan Follman, Jack Follman and Seth Hensley each scored one.
Prior to the weather suspension Tuesday, Lenox jumped out to an early 4-0 lead in the top of the first inning. Ticknor, who started the game on the mound for CAM, struck out the first two batters of the game.
The third Lenox hitter, Jonathan Weaver, struck out swinging but reached first based via a passed ball on the third strike.
The next batter, Samson Adams, did the exact same thing, putting Ticknor under pressure early.
Following a base hit from Keigan Kitzman that loaded the bases, Carter Reed nailed a 2-RBI single to give Lenox a 2-0 lead. On the very next pitch, Caeden David drove in two more to extend Lenox’s lead to 4-0.
In the bottom half of the first inning, Spieker hit his first home run of the contest.
The umpires suspended play due to high winds and heavy rain, forcing the teams to return to the field Wednesday to finish the game.
Play resumed with Lenox leading 4-1 in the top of the second.
“I just told them that it’s not over,” Daugherty said. “You have to go in with the idea that you can still win the game and I think we did that.”
The Cougars plated two in the second inning to cut Lenox’s lead to 4-3. In the fourth, Spieker hit his second home run of the game, a two-run shot which easily cleared the left field fence, to give CAM a 5-4 lead.
Ticknor led off the sixth inning with a double, Jack Follmann drove him in with a base hit and then Follmann scored on a throwing error.
All things considered, Adams delivered a solid outing for Lenox. After throwing just nine pitches Tuesday before the game was postponed, he returned to the mound Wednesday. He pitched 5.1 innings, allowed six runs and recorded four strikeouts before being relieved by David in the sixth.
CAM will now look to carry the momentum over to the district finals, where they will play Lamoni, which beat Mount Ayr 13-7 Wednesday.
“We can’t look ahead further than Saturday,” Daugherty said. “That’s what I’ve told them ever since we started the postseason. In order to get where we want to go, we gotta take it one game at a time. I know that’s an old cliche, but that’s the way we have to look at things right now.”
The Cougars are ranked eighth in Class 1A and are just two wins away from a state tournament appearance, which they narrowly missed last season.
“We just gotta do the little things right,” Spieker said. “Just stay mentally locked in and everything that goes along with that. As long as we show up to play and keep our heads in the game I think we can go pretty far.”
CAM hosts Lamoni in the Class 1A District 14 finals in Anita at 7 P.M. July 9.
View video interviews with Daugherty and Spieker below.