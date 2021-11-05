(Anita)-- The CAM Cougars are headed to Cedar Falls for the first time as they route the visiting Newell-Fonda Mustangs 64-13.
In the first-ever matchup between these two teams, the Cougars scored early and often.
The game started with a punt by the Newell-Fonda offense, and they would allow CAM to score on their first drive. The Cougars led 8-0 early in the first quarter after a Spieker rushing touchdown and two-point conversion.
The Mustangs would respond with six on the ensuing possession. However, Newell-Fonda couldn't get back on the scoreboard again until the fourth quarter. It was an 8-6 CAM lead mid-way through the first quarter.
The Cougars scored 56 straight points and that would be more than enough to cruise to the victory.
CAM had lost in the quarterfinals the previous two seasons. Lane Spieker says it's great to finally get to the UNI-Dome.
"It's an indescribable feeling," Spieker exclaimed. "We were definitely good enough to go the past two years, but we just couldn't get over that hump. Coach Bower has been harping on us all year to get over this hump. I just can't describe how it feels to finally get there. But we're not done yet."
Spieker had over 400 total yards, 396 on the ground, and seven rushing touchdowns.
The Cougars' defense was also solid after the second drive for Newell-Fonda. They allowed less than 250 yards of total offense to the Mustangs. CAM Head Coach Barry Bower says a couple of different things helped their defense.
"I just think being gap sound," Bower continued. "Just understanding the scheme we had going against them. If you understand that you can put them in those types of situations (3rd and long) and just stay focused. I think our eye discipline was pretty good tonight.
"Even our tackling was pretty good tonight. Yeah, they are going to have some slip-ups regarding 8-man football. I thought they did a nice job as far as being resilient and coming back and playing their job, doing their job. That's the number one thing."
Bower says both the offensive and defensive lines contributed in a big way.
"It's just the heart and the passion that they brought tonight. They executed in all phases. It didn't matter what it was. More, in particular, I think our offense and defensive lines did a nice job," Bower said. "That quarterback (Mason Dicks) is hard to contain, and we knew that coming in. They had some playmakers we were really worried about, but also the schematics we had were just phenomenal.
"Credit goes to our kids regarding what they did. A first-ever trip to the dome is pretty special for this community, and I just love to see the joys on their faces right now. It's just pretty special."
The opponent for CAM will be Audubon, and they will battle on Wednesday at 10 AM in Cedar Falls. Newell-Fonda's season comes to a close at 9-2.
You can view the interview with Spieker and Bower below.