(KMAland) -- CAM’s Lane Spieker, Seth Malcom of Fremont-Mills and Devin Whipple of Lenox were all big winners with the release of 8-Player District 7 all-district awards.
Spieker (RB/DB) and Malcom (RB/LB) were both picked as first-team all-district players on offense and defense and then split the district’s player of the year awards. Spieker was named the Offensive Player of the Year while Malcom took the Defensive Player of the Year honor.
Whipple – a first-team all-district pick at defensive line – was also named the district’s Lineman of the Year.
Along with Spieker, who was also honored as a first-team all-district returner, the Cougars had four other first-team selections: Reese Oglesbee (OL), Cade Ticknor (UT), Colby Rich (DL) and Joe Kauffman (LB).
Fremont-Mills’ Jake Malcom was also a first-team all-district choice at defensive back. East Mills landed five first-team picks in Jackson Wray (QB), Andrew Jackson (OL), Mason Crouse (TE/WR), Nolan Smiley (DL) and Ryan Stortenbecker (K).
Hernan Castor (OL) joined Whipple on the first team while East Union’s Gauge Mitchell (UT) and Augustin McNeill (P), Stanton-Essex’s Colby Royal (TE/WR) and Bedford’s Jed Weaver (LB) were other first-team selections.
View the complete list of first and second team all-district honorees on the 8-Player District 7 team below.