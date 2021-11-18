(KMAland) -- Lane Spieker, Gavin Smith, Dylan Hoefer and Joe Kauffman were all award winners with the release of the Class 8-Player District 10 All-District teams.
Spieker and Kauffman — CAM seniors — were tabbed as the Most Valuable Player and Defensive Player of the Year, respectively, while Audubon’s Smith was tabbed as the Offensive Player of the Year and Hoefer of Woodbine was named the Lineman of the Year.
Here’s a list of the First Team All-District honorees:
QB: Gavin Smith, SR, Audubon
RB: Lane Spieker, SR, CAM; Carter Andreasen, SR, Audubon
TE/WR: Paul Freund, SR, Woodbine; Tyler Kingery, SR, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton
OL: Cooper Nielsen, JR, Audubon; Reese Oglesbee, SR, CAM; Easton Nelson, JR, Exira/EHK
K: Matthew Beisswenger, SR, Audubon
UT: Cory Bantam, SR, Woodbine
DL: Dylan Hoefer, SR, Woodbine; Cade Ticknor, SR, CAM; Joey Schramm, SR, Audubon
LB: Joe Kauffman, SR, CAM; Sage Evans, JR, West Harrison; Trey Petersen, JR, Exira/EHK
DB: Tanner Oswald, SR, Coon Rapids-Bayard; Carsan Wood, SR, Boyer Valley
P: Trevor Malone, SR, Boyer Valley
UT: Colby Rich, SR, CAM
RET: Gabe Gilen, SR, West Harrison
View all second team, honorable mentions and all-academic choices linked below.