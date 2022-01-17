(Fairfax) -- After two heartbreaking finals losses in the past three years, the East Atchison boys kept the 90th Fairfax Invitational trophy at home on Monday night.
Their fifth win in the last six games earned the elusive title, doing so with a 73-47 win over South Holt.
"From my high school days to my coaching days, I've been in this tournament about every year," said East Atchison Coach Kevin Dodson. "This is the first year I've come out on top. For these kids to do it, this is a special group. I'm proud of them. These guys busted their butts to get it done."
"We came into the tournament knowing we could be the top dog," said junior Jarrett Spinnato. "We came out, had some chemistry, and it was working well. We just did our thing."
Spinnato was magnificent on Monday night with a game-high 28 points and several dazzling passes on the offensive end. Defensively, he had just as big of an impact by frustrating the South Holt offense and turning turnovers into points.
"I think our defense turned into points," he said. "That's always helpful when fast breaks turn into points."
"Jarrett is just a little spark plug," Dodson said. "He can get by any defender and plays pestering defense. He can light it up."
While Spinnato dazzled, Braden Graves did the dirty work with 14 points, turning many offensive rebounds into second-chance points.
"Second-chance opportunities are a big part of my game," Graves said. "Rebounds are big. They give so much energy."
Kaylin Merriweather also cracked double figures with 10 points.
"Our scoring is coming along," Dodson said. "We've been trying to implement the little things, and shots fell tonight."
East Atchison led 18-9 after one quarter. They ballooned their lead to 35-19 at halftime. South Holt never got closer than 16 in the second half, securing the Wolves' second win over their 275 Conference foe in three tries this season.
"We knew our matchups," Dodson said. "We understood what we were doing better, and the result was favorable."
The Wolves are now 7-8 after a 2-7 start. They have a quick turnaround as they now turn their attention to Tuesday's game with DeKalb.
"I hope we are still climbing," Dodson said. "We've got some kinks worked out. These guys are good basketball players. They just have to believe it. I think our best has yet to come this season."
Kendall Noland and Jayce Jackson had 10 apiece for South Holt. The Knights (5-6) face Stewartsville-Osborn on Tuesday.
KMA Sports spoke with Graves, Spinnato and Coach Dodson after game. View those interviews below.
Girls 3rd Place: Nodaway Valley 45 East Atchison 34
The Nodaway Valley girls flipped the script on East Atchison, avenging an early-season loss while claiming third in the Fairfax Invitational.
"I'm pretty proud of the girls," said Nodaway Valley Coach Mitch Barnes. "I've talked to them all year about doing the simple things. We've been in a lot of games this year where we let the opponent escape."
The Thunder surrendered the first five points but responded with an 18-3 run and took a 24-15 lead into the break. They never trailed in the second half, holding off East Atchison's comeback.
Kloe Jenkins led Nodaway Valley (12-7) with 13 points, Piper Hunt scored 10, and Ava Graham had nine.
Natalie Hedlund paced East Atchison (8-7) with 14 points. Check out the full interview with Coach Barnes below.