(Logan) -- Logan-Magnolia sophomore Madison Sporrer has seen success firsthand. Now, the last standout runner from her family leads the top team in Class 1A.
Sporrer is currently ranked No. 6 in Class 1A by the Iowa Association of Track & Cross Country Coaches while her team is the IATC's top squad.
"Our team is doing good," Sporrer said. "We knew coming into the season that we would have a good shot at making it to state. That's our goal this year."
Sporrer has notched a runner-up finish and an individual title in her first two meets.
"It's been pretty good," she said. "The first meet, I got second. That wasn't where I wanted to be, but I'm proud of how I ran."
Sporrer claimed runner-up honors at Logan-Magnolia's home meet on August 30th but rebounded with a title in Treynor last Tuesday.
"That helped me push myself," she said. "I know there's always somebody better, so I'm trying to push myself to be the best I can be."
Sporrer's fast start to her sophomore campaign is no surprise. She finished fifth in Class 1A while leading Logan-Magnolia to a runner-up trophy at the state meet. However, this year has required some adaptation. Sporrer has always ran with her older sisters -- Taylor and Courtney. However, both have now graduated.
"Freshman season went pretty good," she said. "This year is different because I don't have my older sisters to push me. I have to push myself."
While they aren't physically running with her this year, the youngest Sporrer says the lessons she has learned from them are vital to her success.
"I always ran with Courtney," Madison Sporrer said. "They taught me to stay positive and have a positive mindset with everything. Everybody has bad days and good days. You can't decide when they will come."
Sporrer emphasized running on hills this offseason. She feels that has led to improvement.
"I ran lots in the offseason," she said. "Over the summer, I tried to do a hill workout at least once a week. I think that helped me."
As the season progresses, Sporrer hopes to position herself for another memorable postseason.
"I want to make it to state individually and place in the top 15."
Check out the full interview with Sporrer below.