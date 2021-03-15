(KMAland) -- The spring sports season is officially here, and KMA Sports is once again preparing you for the season with our latest Names to Know series.
Over the next 10 days, we will highlight 10 Names to Know for the upcoming spring sports season. Today, we go to AHSTW, where senior Cora Comer has been waiting for another chance on the track for longer than most.
Comer’s last two meets represent the high and the low of a career that seemed destined for multiple state medals. In the final race of her freshman season, Comer placed third in the 100 meter dash. At the first meet of her sophomore season, she broke her hip and missed the rest of the year.
Of course, her junior season was also wiped out due to COVID-19. Now, as she enters her senior year, Comer is determined to finish with a bang.
“It’s been kind of rough,” Comer said. “I haven’t competed in two years, but I’m ready to kick it this year.”
Comer burst on to the scene during her freshman year, posting low times throughout the course of the season before a third-place finish at state in Class 2A’s 100 meter dash.
“My love for track has always been a big part of my life,” Comer said. “It’s been hard (not to compete). I’m just excited to run this year and hopefully try my best.”
Comer, who ran for two conference champion relay teams in 2018, is one of KMAland’s biggest wildcards. Without competition in two years, it’s difficult to know what to expect. However, her goals remain high.
“I’ve been working super hard with my team,” she said. “Hopefully, I can make it back to state. That’s one of my goals. I really want to go back to the blue oval. I haven’t been there forever, and I really want to make that as one of my goals for my senior year. I’m going to give it my all and see how it goes.”
Listen to the full interview with Comer below.