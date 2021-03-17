(Treynor) -- The spring sports season is here, and KMA Sports is once again preparing you for another sports season with 10 Names to Know.
From now through next Friday, we will highlight Names to Know for the upcoming spring sports year. Today, we are sticking with soccer but heading to Treynor, where Iowa signee Alyssa Kellar is hoping to go out in style.
“I’m super excited for this season,” Kellar said. “We have a lot of youth on our team, and I’m excited to play with them.”
The two-time All-KMAland choice, Kellar scored 25 goals and had 15 assists during her sophomore season after bursting on to the scene with 33 and 17 as a freshman. With one year of eligibility remaining, the Treynor star says she’s just focused on winning as much as possible.
“I don’t really think about how much I want to score,” she said. “I just try to score to help the team win games. I’m always shooting for more than I had the last year. Maybe for the 30s (goals) like I did my freshman season. I don’t really have a set goal.”
Treynor has won plenty since Kellar first donned a Cardinals jersey, capturing two Western Iowa Conference championships, winning 29 of 32 matches and narrowly missing out on state tournament appearances.
“We want to be WIC champs (again),” Kellar said, “and the end goal is state. If we work hard and stay focused during practice, I think we can do it. We have a lot of good freshmen coming in and last year’s freshmen are now sophomores. I’m excited to play with them.”
Treynor is slated to open the season with Tri-Center on Monday, April 5th. Practice is slated to begin this upcoming Monday. Check out the full interview with Kellar below.
Note: Names to Know also ran in the fall and winter. We are aiming to not repeat individuals from previous sports seasons.
2021 SPRING SPORTS NAMES TO KNOW