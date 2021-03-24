(Atlantic) -- Spring sports season is here, and KMA Sports is once again preparing you for another spring with 10 Names to Know.
Through Friday, we will highlight one Name to Know each day for the upcoming spring sports seasons. Today, we stick to the links, where Atlantic senior Braden Smith is hopeful for a strong finale.
Smith was locked in a deep Atlantic lineup during his sophomore season, but it was a strong finish that has him hopeful for big things this year. The Atlantic standout posted a 73 and finished second in the Hawkeye Ten Conference.
“That was the best tournament I’d ever played in my life,” Smith said. “That gave me confidence that I can do it. I’ve just got to play smart, not get in my head and go out there and swing.”
Smith finished out his sophomore season with a 44.19 Combined/Adjusted Average, going as low as 37 in a 9-hole round. One of his main focuses this year is consistent low numbers.
“I’m just kind of trying to dial in my yards,” he said. “How far I’m hitting each club, and I was kind of off at the beginning of this year. Working on my wedge game. It’s a little rusty.”
Knowing what he has done in the past, especially in the 2019 Hawkeye Ten Tournament, means Smith has set a standard for himself. A standard he’s aiming to reach or better this year.
“Individually, another top five finish in the conference,” Smith said. “Stay more consistent. As a team, I think we can win conference. It’s definitely going to be tough. And make it to state is always a big team goal.”
Smith and Atlantic will open their season on Tuesday, April 6th at home against Kuemper Catholic. Hear the full interview with Smith from Wednesday’s UFR below.
Note: Names to Know also ran in the fall and winter. We are aiming to not repeat individuals from previous sports seasons.
