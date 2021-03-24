NamesToKnowSmith.jpg
Design by Kenny Larabee

(Atlantic) -- Spring sports season is here, and KMA Sports is once again preparing you for another spring with 10 Names to Know.

Through Friday, we will highlight one Name to Know each day for the upcoming spring sports seasons. Today, we stick to the links, where Atlantic senior Braden Smith is hopeful for a strong finale.

Smith was locked in a deep Atlantic lineup during his sophomore season, but it was a strong finish that has him hopeful for big things this year. The Atlantic standout posted a 73 and finished second in the Hawkeye Ten Conference.

“That was the best tournament I’d ever played in my life,” Smith said. “That gave me confidence that I can do it. I’ve just got to play smart, not get in my head and go out there and swing.”

Smith finished out his sophomore season with a 44.19 Combined/Adjusted Average, going as low as 37 in a 9-hole round. One of his main focuses this year is consistent low numbers.

“I’m just kind of trying to dial in my yards,” he said. “How far I’m hitting each club, and I was kind of off at the beginning of this year. Working on my wedge game. It’s a little rusty.”

Knowing what he has done in the past, especially in the 2019 Hawkeye Ten Tournament, means Smith has set a standard for himself. A standard he’s aiming to reach or better this year.

“Individually, another top five finish in the conference,” Smith said. “Stay more consistent. As a team, I think we can win conference. It’s definitely going to be tough. And make it to state is always a big team goal.”

Smith and Atlantic will open their season on Tuesday, April 6th at home against Kuemper Catholic. Hear the full interview with Smith from Wednesday’s UFR below.

UFR 1157 SEG 4 BRADEN SMITH.mp3

Note: Names to Know also ran in the fall and winter. We are aiming to not repeat individuals from previous sports seasons. 

2021 SPRING SPORTS NAMES TO KNOW 

Cora Comer, AHSTW

Konner Leinen, Harlan

Alyssa Kellar, Treynor 

Tre Melby, Logan-Magnolia

Lexi Shike, Nodaway Valley

Colin Reis, Denison-Schleswig

Rylie Driskell, Creston

2020-21 WINTER SPORTS NAMES TO KNOW

Ryan Blum, Glenwood

Maddax DeVault, Nodaway Valley

Josh Dix, Abraham Lincoln

Chelsey Hoakison, Lenox

Kailey Jones, AHSTW

Abby Martin, Lamoni

Abby McIntyre, Glenwood

Leyton Nelson, Tri-Center

Gable Porter, Underwood

Briar Reisz, Logan-Magnolia

2020 FALL SPORTS NAMES TO KNOW  

Peyton Pogge, Tri-Center

Trey Gross, Harlan

Lexi Johnson, Red Oak

Allie Petry, St. Albert

Seth Malcom, Fremont-Mills

Peyton Cook, Underwood

Blake Sadr, Treynor

Elle Scarborough, Glenwood

Thomas Fidone, Lewis Central

Layne Pryor, Woodbine

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.