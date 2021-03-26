NamesToKnowWollan.jpg
(Underwood) -- Spring sports season is here, and KMA Sports is once again preparing you for another spring with 10 Names to Know.

This is the final day of our spring sports series, and we are off to Underwood and back to the track with senior standout Brayden Wollan. The Eagles standout has five career state medals to his name.

Wollan placed sixth in the 400 in 2019 while also running for the runner-up in the 4x800 and the third-place foursome in the 4x400. He also nabbed a pair of medals in his freshman year on the 4x400 (6th) and distance medley (8th) relays.

While Wollan is excited for his senior year, he can’t help but think back to what the 2020 group could have accomplished.

“I do definitely think we had a very good shot of winning the 4x8,” he said. “We would have placed well in the 4x4. I’m sure we would have done good in the (distance medley). The open 400 and 800 would have been good.

“We don’t lose a whole bunch, so I think this year we will have a shot. Some things will be a little weaker, but we have more sprinters than we normally do. Maybe we can get those to state and help out with some points.”

Wollan says much of his focus will be in the quarter-mile this year, and he’s already putting up some solid times.

“I’ve ran two 400s so far,” he said. “Times weren’t bad for this early in the season, and it looks like it will be a pretty good year for all of us. I’m pretty excited for it all.”

Wollan, a multi-sport standout that was this year’s KMAland Defensive Player of the Year in small school 11-man football, says track and field is likely the sport he will pursue in college if he so chooses.

“Track is up there as my favorite sport,” he said. “The way practices are and all the people that go out with me. How the coaches handle things make it a great experience. Winning is really fun in this sport.”

Listen to the full interview with Wollan from Friday’s UFR below.

UFR 1159 SEG 4 BRAYDEN WOLLAN.mp3

Note: Names to Know also ran in the fall and winter. We are aiming to not repeat individuals from previous sports seasons. 

