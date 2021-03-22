(Denison) -- Spring sports are here, and KMA Sports is once again preparing you for another sports season with 10 Names to Know.
Through this upcoming Friday, we will highlight one Name to Know each day for the upcoming spring sports years. Today, we are turning our attention to tennis, where Denison-Schleswig’s Colin Reis is still undefeated.
Reis was a perfect 11-0 in his freshman campaign at No. 2 singles for the Monarchs on his way to earning an All-KMAland nod.
“I was really looking forward to (last season),” Reis said. “We had some seniors that would have helped us make a solid postseason run, but it’s all right. We can’t dwell on the past. I’m looking forward to a solid season this year.”
Reis eventually qualified for the state doubles tournament in 2019 with then-partner Sean Moran, who has since graduated. The duo placed sixth at the state tournament, and Reis says the entire experience was an eye-opener for him.
“I learned varsity tennis was definitely more competitive than anything I’d played before,” he said. “Sean helped me learn how to play the game smartly. He was a really smart player, and he helped me to stay calm, cool and collected the whole time.”
Now, as Reis enters his junior year, the Denison-Schleswig team likely will rely on him at the top of the lineup.
“I’d like to keep that undefeated singles record as long as I can,” Reis said of his goals this year. “Obviously, individual state and then hopefully team state as well.”
Reis and the Monarchs are scheduled to open the season at home against Cherokee on Monday, April 5th. Listen to the complete interview with Reis below.
