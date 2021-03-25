(Shenandoah) -- Spring sports season is here, and KMA Sports is once again preparing you for another spring with 10 Names to Know.
Through Friday, we will highlight one Name to Know each day for the upcoming spring sports seasons. Today, we head back to the tennis court and highlight one of the top-returning juniors in the area, Jessica Sun of Shenandoah.
Sun had a terrific freshman season for a deep and talented Fillies team, posting a 9-1 record at the No. 5 singles position.
“It was an amazing experience,” Sun told KMA Sports. “I got to learn so much about my game, and how I should think mentally whenever I’m playing. (The veterans on the team) taught me so much that I can carry forward into this year.”
While the 2019 lineup was filled with depth and experience, this year’s Shenandoah lineup figures to have a few question marks early on. One of those is not Sun, who burst into the lineup with an outstanding debut as a freshman.
Of course, the move up the lineup might lead to a few adjustments. Instead of jumping one or two spots, it’s certainly likely Sun could move into the No. 1 singles spot for the Fillies.
“It’s going to be a bit difficult to adjust,” she said, “but I don’t think it’s anything I can’t handle. Making that jump will definitely be difficult, but I’m up for the challenge and super excited to get started with the season.”
Two years after her sterling debut, Sun says she feels like a different player heading into her junior year. She credits plenty of work during the offseason, especially during the winter.
“We’ve been going to some indoor courts and doing our best to prepare,” Sun said. “My biggest improvements have definitely come with strategy and hitting more at the net. Implementing more placement, and I’m working on my serve to get that speed and accuracy up.”
Sun and Shenandoah will open the season on Tuesday, April 6th at home against Clarinda. Listen to the complete interview with Sun from Thursday’s UFR below.
Note: Names to Know also ran in the fall and winter. We are aiming to not repeat individuals from previous sports seasons.
