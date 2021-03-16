(Harlan) -- The spring sports season is officially here, and KMA Sports is once again preparing you for another sports season with 10 Names to Know.
From now through next Friday, we will highlight Names to Know for the upcoming spring sports season. Today, we go to Harlan, where Konner Leinen is arguably the top returning goalkeeper in KMAland.
Leinen is one of just three returning All-Hawkeye Ten first or second team athletes from two years ago, and he’s the only player that plies his trade along the last line of defense.
“It’s been a long pandemic for everybody,” Leinen said. “Everybody has had a rough time, but I’m just trying to stay active. We’ve had open gyms, and I’ve been working with the team and trying to create a bond before the season starts.”
Leinen, a second-team All-Hawkeye Ten choice as a sophomore, helped lead the Cyclones to a share of a conference championship two years ago. Despite the loss of the 2019 and 2020 senior class, Leinen says the goals will remain high.
“We’re just trying to get better,” Leinen said. “Obviously, trying to get to state. The last two years, we just missed out in a substate final, so I’m just trying to get to state for these guys and be a leader for all these freshmen, sophomores and juniors.”
While Leinen missed out on a junior season, he has plenty of experience in goal. He’s been playing it most of his competitive life.
“Growing up, for some reason, I liked being there,” he said. “I liked scoring goals as well, but I liked stopping them (more). It just grew into me, and it became who I am.”
His success in goal is unquestioned, and he says it all comes down to one big strength of his: communication.
“Talking to my defense, my midfield, my wingers,” he said. “That’s the most important part of my game. I think that’s what makes us not deal with so much pressure. Making sure they know what’s going on. That’s my biggest strength.”
The Cyclones will host AHSTW for a scrimmage on Friday, March 26th before their opening match of the season on Thursday, April 1st at Treynor. Listen to the full interview with Leinen below.
2021 SPRING SPORTS NAMES TO KNOW