(Greenfield) -- Spring sports are here, and KMA Sports is once again preparing you for another sports season with 10 Names to Know.
Through next Friday, we will highlight one Name to Know each day for the upcoming spring sports year. Today, we are sticking with track and highlighting one of the best multi-sport athletes of the area, Lexi Shike of Nodaway Valley.
The Wolverines senior was KMA Sports’ Setter of the Year in volleyball and one of the top rebounders in Iowa for a state semifinalist in basketball.
“We had a great season in basketball,” Shike said. “Obviously, it didn’t end as we wanted, but it was an amazing experience. And a lot of our basketball players are in track, too, so we are excited.”
Now, Shike will turn her attention to the sport that some might consider her best. After all, the last we saw of her in the sport was as a sophomore when she narrowly missed a state championship in the 100 meter hurdles.
“I’ve thought about it a lot,” Shike said. “I’ve tried to train myself as much as possible to prepare myself and get ready. I’m ready to go.”
Shike has five other state medals to her name during her career, running for three relays in 2019 that placed within the top four. She also ran 8th in the 100 hurdles as a freshman and was on the fourth-place shuttle hurdle relay team in 2018.
While Shike has big goals for her senior season, she also didn’t turn her full attention to the sport until she was finished with successful volleyball and basketball seasons. It’s all part of being an elite multi-sport athlete.
“It definitely keeps you in shape and prepared for situations when you have pressure and stress,” Shike said. Having those situations gets you prepared mentally, and it keeps your body in that state.”
Shike will enter her senior season with major expectations, but she’s doing her best to just take things as they come.
“Whatever happens happens,” she said. “I try not to think about (individual races) too much. I just go up there and do what I can. I’m really excited to see what we can do this year.”
Shike and Nodaway Valley will open competition on Thursday, April 1st at Clarke. Listen to the full interview with Shike below.
