(KMAland) -- Spring sports season is here, and KMA Sports is once again preparing you for another spring with 10 Names to Know.
Through Friday, we will highlight one Name to Know each day for the upcoming spring sports seasons. Today, the reigning KMAland Girls Golfer of the Year warrants our attention.
Creston senior Rylie Driskell is also the defending Hawkeye Ten champion and a state medalist from her sophomore season. She was also the league’s runner-up and a 13th-place finisher as a freshman.
“My goals have not changed at all,” Driskell told KMA Sports. “My freshman year, I came in and knew that I wanted our team to go to state, and I wanted to go to state. Those goals stay consistent throughout."
Despite missing out on her junior season, Driskell didn’t dwell on it. Instead, she took the opportunity to unite her Panthers team, which also won the 2019 Hawkeye Ten title.
“I was out there every day,” Driskell said of last spring. “All of our girls and the boys teams were out there, too. Even though we didn’t have our season, we were still playing every day.”
They won’t have to simulate anything this year. The Panthers will open the season at Atlantic on April 8th, and Driskell feels they will be well-prepared for the 2021 season.
“I’m very confident in my and my team’s abilities this year,” she said. “I think a lot of it is going to depend on where we’re playing and the new rules. If we go somewhere, and we can’t pull out the pin then we’re going to have to deal with it. It’s all about letting your abilities take over and trusting yourself.”
Driskell should also be ready to play with the peace of mind in knowing her future is set. The Creston senior recently signed a National Letter of Intent with the University of Northern Iowa.
“UNI has so many great factors about it,” she said. “I personally love the golf team. I got to have a few conversations over the phone with Coach (John) Bermel. He said if you come here you’re going to compete for a spot every week.
“I think back to my freshman year when we had a great team, and I was competing every week for a spot. That made me a better golfer, and I’m looking forward to competing with some really great players within my own team.”
Hear much more with Driskell on her upcoming season and her college decision in the full interview from Tuesday’s UFR below.
Note: Names to Know also ran in the fall and winter. We are aiming to not repeat individuals from previous sports seasons.
