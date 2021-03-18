(Logan) -- Spring sports are here, and KMA Sports is once again preparing you for another sports season with 10 Names to Know.
From now through next Friday, we will highlight Names to Know for the upcoming spring sports year. Today, we are moving into the track and field sphere with a returning state runner-up, Logan-Magnolia’s Tre Melby.
Melby has already put together an outstanding senior year with ballyhooed football and basketball seasons and a commitment to play football at Northwest Missouri State.
“It’s been really fun,” Melby said. “Not how I would have hoped my senior year would have been or how any senior wanted it to be. Not just sports-wise, but school-wise, too. We’ve had to adjust.”
While Melby’s point is well taken, the 6-foot-8 multi-sport standout has performed as if everything is normal. Now, he’ll look to take that with him into one final track season.
The last we saw of Melby in track was at the 2019 state meet when he finished second in the Class 1A discus throw. Melby took the motivation of just missing out on a state championship with him through the offseason.
“I was really excited (for a junior season),” Melby professed. “I was ready and putting in the work, and I was really disappointed when it didn’t happen.”
When the spring season was canceled, Melby quickly turned his attention to baseball and then to his senior year. Now, he’s ready to take nearly two years of anticipation with him into this spring.
“My technique has really improved since my sophomore year,” he said. “I’ve been trying to get more upper body strength and putting on some more weight. Trying to get my mind focused on it.”
Melby’s second-place finish as a sophomore wasn’t to just anyone. Woodbine’s Layne Pryor won the state championship in his own sophomore year after battling back and forth with Melby throughout the course of the season.
“We’ve always been competitors ever since elementary,” Melby said. “Every time we compete we always get better. We push ourselves harder because we want to beat each other, and it’s really fun and really good competition.”
Melby won’t put the cart before the horse, though, as there are plenty of meets and practices prior to any potential state meet. Plus, he’s chasing a school record this year, held by Lo-Ma great Dominic Alvis.
“My aim for the discus this year is 175,” he said. “That’s the school record, and I really want to beat it.”
Melby and Logan-Magnolia open their season on Thursday, April 1st at the annual Audubon Early Bird. Listen to the full interview with Melby below.
