(KMAland) -- The Royals were winners while St. Louis tied on Sunday in spring training baseball action.
Royals (1-0): Anderson Miller had two hits and drove in a run, and Salvador Perez and Ryan O’Hearn went deep for Kansas City in a 3-2 win over Texas. Wade Davis threw an inning of relief to get the win while Scott Barlow picked up the save.
Cardinals (0-0): The Cardinals scored two runs in the ninth to force a 4-4 tie with Washington. Eight difference players had one hit for St. Louis while John Gant threw two innings, struck out three and walked two.