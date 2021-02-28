Kansas City Royals

(KMAland) -- The Royals were winners while St. Louis tied on Sunday in spring training baseball action. 

Royals (1-0): Anderson Miller had two hits and drove in a run, and Salvador Perez and Ryan O’Hearn went deep for Kansas City in a 3-2 win over Texas. Wade Davis threw an inning of relief to get the win while Scott Barlow picked up the save.

Cardinals (0-0): The Cardinals scored two runs in the ninth to force a 4-4 tie with Washington. Eight difference players had one hit for St. Louis while John Gant threw two innings, struck out three and walked two.

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.