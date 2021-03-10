(KMAland) -- The Royals smashed five home runs in a win on Wednesday in spring training baseball.
Cardinals (2-4): The Cardinals were edged by the Nationals (4-3), 3-2. Tommy Edman led the St. Louis offense with two hits while Jack Flaherty struck out four and allowed two runs on two hits in four innings.
Royals (8-3): Kansas City rolled to a 9-3 win over the Reds (2-7). Jorge Soler, Ryan O’Hearn, Anderson Miller, Kyle Isbel and Sebastian Rivero all hit home runs for the Royals in the win. Brad Keller allowed one unearned run in 3 1/3 innings, striking out three and walking two.