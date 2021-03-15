(KMAland) -- Bubba Starling’s grand slam lifted the Royals while the Cardinals lost a tight battle with the Mets in spring training baseball action on Sunday.
Cardinals (4-5): St. Louis lost a 7-5 battle with the Mets on Sunday. Tyler O’Neill led the Cardinals with three hits and scored twice while Jose Rondon had one hit and drove in three. Carlos Martinez tossed the first four innings, striking out three and giving up two runs on five hits and a walk.
Royals (11-3): Bubba Starling hit a first-inning grand slam, and Bobby Witt Jr. also went deep in an 8-4 win for the Royals over the Dodgers (7-4). Cam Gallagher added two hits while Brady Singer struck out six and allowed just one run on four hits in four innings.