(KMAland) -- The Cardinals beat the Nationals while the Royals were impressive in another win over the Giants.
The Monday rundown from spring training…
Cardinals (5-5): The Cardinals used a three-run fifth to take a 4-2 win over the Nationals (5-5). Tyler O’Neill and Nolan Arenado had two hits apiece for St. Louis while John Gant struck out three and gave up two runs on four hits and two walks in 4 2/3 innings.
Royals (12-3): Danny Duffy struck out four in four perfect innings while Bubba Starling hit another two-run shot in a 6-1 win for KC over the Giants (6-6). Whit Merrifield, Hunter Dozier and Salvador Perez also had two hits each.