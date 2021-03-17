(KMAland) -- The Cardinals tied the Astros while the Royals fell to the Athletics in spring training on Wednesday.
The full rundown for the Missouri teams on Wednesday:
Cardinals (5-5): The Cardinals and Astros (3-9) shared a 4-4 tie. Tommy Edman led the St. Louis offense with three hits and scored one while Paul Goldschmidt cracked a two-run home run. Adam Wainwright struck out four and allowed two runs on five hits in 4 2/3 innings.
Royals (12-5): The Royals lost to the Athletics (8-8), 10-5. Hunter Dozier singled, homered and drove in two while Ryan McBroom also bashed a three-run shot in the loss. Mike Minor allowed six runs on seven hits in 3 1/3 innings to take the loss.