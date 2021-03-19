(KMAland) -- The Cardinals edged the Marlins while the Royals lost to the White Sox on Thursday in spring training.
The full Thursday recap below:
Cardinals (6-5): The Cardinals scored four runs in the eighth to take a 7-5 win over the Marlins (8-3). Nolan Gorman had two hits and drove in three, and Paul DeJong added a two-run home run for the St. Louis offense. Daniel Ponce de Leon threw the first five innings, allowing four runs on four hits and three walks with four strikeouts.
Royals (12-6): The Royals dropped a 9-7 battle with the White Sox (5-9). Hunter Dozier had a double and free RBI to lead the Kansas City offense, and Kris Bubic struck out two while allowing three runs on five hits in 2 1/3 innings.