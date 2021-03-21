(KMAland) -- The Cardinals beat the Astros and the Royals tied the Diamondbacks in spring training baseball on Saturday.
Royals (12-6): The Royals and Diamondbacks tied, 6-6. Ryan McBroom, Emmanuel Rivera and Kyle Isbel all hit home runs for Kansas City in the defeat. Isbel, Michael Taylor, Hunter Dozier and McBrook had two hits apiece, and Danny Duffy struck out six in four innings.
Cardinals (7-6): The Cardinals took down the Astros, 5-2. Dylan Carlson went 2-for-2 with a home run, two RBI and two runs scored. John Gant pitched five innings, struck out five and allowed one run on three hits and two walks.