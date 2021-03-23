(KMAland) -- The Royals grabbed another tie while the Cardinals were routed in spring training baseball action on Monday.
Full rundown:
Cardinals (7-7): The Cardinals were routed by the Marlins (10-4), 7-2. Dylan Carlson had two hits and drove in both runs on a home run to lead the offense. Jack Flaherty struck out five in 5 1/3 innings, allowing four runs on five hits and three walks.
Royals (13-6): The Royals and Padres shared a 9-9 tie. Hunter Dozier and Nick Pratto both went deep and combined to drive in four runs. Emmanuel Rivera and Nicky Lopez also drove in two runs apiece for KC. Mike Minor got the start and went five innings, striking out four while allowing three runs on five hits and a walk.