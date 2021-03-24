(KMAland) -- The Cardinals shutout the Mets while the Royals lost to the Angels in spring training baseball on Wednesday.
The full rundown:
Cardinals (8-7): The Cardinals got six shutout innings from Carlos Martinez in a 3-0 win over the Mets (10-9). Martinez struck out five and walked just two in the win. John Nogowski homered among two hits while Justin Williams added an RBI single.
Royals (13-7): The Royals dropped a 4-2 decision to the Angels (12-9). Jorge Soler had two hits, including a double, to lead the offense. Daniel Lynch threw two innings and gave up one run on three hits while striking out one. Jakob Junis added two perfect innings and three strikeouts.